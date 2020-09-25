Thanksgiving gatherings amid coronavirus should be small, CDC says

With fall officially here and the holidays quickly approaching, a federal health agency has issued a warning over Thanksgiving gatherings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on its website listed low-risk, moderate-risk and high-risk activities around Turkey Day, recommending families and friends to keep gatherings for the traditional holiday small in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“Thanksgiving is a time when many families travel long distances to celebrate together. Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved,” the CDC states prior to listing what officials consider low risk.

Low-risk activities for Thanksgiving include having a “small dinner with only people who live in your household.”

For other low-risk activities, the agency advises:

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others,

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family,

Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday,

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home.

Meanwhile, having a “small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community,” for the holiday was considered a moderate-risk activity.

The CDC also suggested avoid “going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving,” or Black Friday sales the day after the holiday.

Other recommendations can be found here.

The news comes after the CDC earlier this week discouraged Americans from participating in traditional trick-or-treating and indoor costume parties this Halloween due to the pandemic.

Fox News’s Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.