After canceling gender reveal over the coronavirus, couple surprised with drive-by parade

Beep beep — it’s a girl!

An Arkansas couple was recently surprised with a drive-by parade in honor of their soon-to-be baby daughter. Though the parents were forced to cancel their planned gender reveal party due to the coronavirus pandemic, they say the thoughtful gesture meant the world to their growing family.

Citing COVID-19 concerns, Pastors Dustin and Jennifer Sanders were disappointed to have to call off the gender reveal party, after years of struggling to conceive, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

Determined to keep family and friends involved, Dustin and Jennifer revealed on Saturday, via Facebook, that they were expecting a baby girl.

Shortly after, they were greeted by a festive motorcade of cars filled with pink balloons, signs and streamers, as friends and church members drove by their house, celebrating the news.

In the now-viral clip, which has since been viewed over 15,000 times on Facebook, Dustin and Jennifer smiled and waved from their front porch as they greeted the well-wishers packed into cars, beeping their horns and shouting congratulatory cheers.

“Everybody was disappointed, since they walked with us through the heartache of miscarriages,” Dustin told Yahoo Lifestyle of the difficult decision to call off the scheduled gender-reveal party. “So behind the scenes without us knowing, a bunch of our friends and church members got together.”

“It was very, very, very emotional,” he said of the surprise. “To see that kind of outpouring of love is incredible.”