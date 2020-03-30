Nonprofit says older dogs need fostering amid coronavirus crisis, offers to pay the costs

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic, Erin Stanton, owner of Susie's Senior Dogs (SSD), is stepping up to help elderly pets by covering the cost of fostering them.

“I figured a strong incentive to get these senior dogs into homes right now would be paying for everything,” said Stanton.

Stanton started SSD in 2014, and has been raising awareness and money for senior dogs ever since. COVID-19, however, provided new challenges for the plight of elderly dogs.

In an interview with Fox News, she explained that there is a greater need to get dogs out of shelters during the COVID-19 crisis. That’s because of limited volunteers, and the lessened ability for people to go to shelters and adopt. In turn, dogs receiving limited walks and care. It was a call to action for Stanton.

“If someone is home and they have the time to foster, but maybe they lost their job and, you know, they can't afford it … I didn't want money to be the deterrent," said Stanton. "So if they can't afford to foster.… I thought, why don’t I remove all those barriers, and then hopefully it will lead to more seniors getting into foster homes right now.”

According to SSD’s March 16 Facebook post, the offer stands for “anyone in the United States who will be home from work/school/life for the foreseeable future and will have some time to foster a dog.”

Stanton says that her typical classification of a senior dog is one that's at least 7 years old, but she's lowering it to 6 for this particular initiative. She notes that senior dogs are most likely already trained and require one big walk per day, as opposed to younger dogs who require upwards of an hour or two of exercise.

“It’s amazing to bring home a dog that has a few years on them,” said Stanton. “At the end of the day, it feels really good to know that you're giving a home to a dog, or fostering a dog that a lot of people would reject.”

