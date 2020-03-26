'Corona Virus Blues': Twin sisters from Louisiana go viral with silly song

These twin sisters from Louisiana are going viral — in a good way.

Pam Pilkinton Anderson and Pat Pilkinton Norris, who perform together as the Chillbillie Twins, are becoming a bit of a viral sensation after writing and recording “Corona Virus Blues,” a song in which they lament not being able to find toilet paper, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes, among other things.

It doesn’t hurt that the song is also super catchy — again, in a good way.

“We’re just twin sisters that play music together around the house,” Anderson told Fox News. “We grabbed some old costumes and made a video and put it on Facebook hoping our friends would like it.”

Anderson said she and Norris were inspired to write "Corona Virus Blues" (aka "Flatten That Curve") as a way to “help spread a little joy during this devastating time.” That’s also likely why she and her sister — from Bossier City and Shreveport, respectively —decided to incorporate some lyrics about staying positive and supporting the community.

“We’re all together, we’re in the same boat,” they sing during one of the verses. “We gotta keep it on a positive note.”

Since posting the song to YouTube last week, the video has since racked up more than 118,000 views — reaching the largest audience Anderson and Norris have ever played for.

“We don’t really have much musical background,” Anderson told Fox News. “We just mainly play with each other,” she said, explaining that they usually perform at assisted living centers with some of their musician friends.

“We never dreamed it would go viral,” she said. “Anything to help bring light to this terrible situation.”