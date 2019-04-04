Condom brand releases 'Consent Packs' that require four hands to open

A condom brand from Argentina is highlighting the issue of sexual consent with new packaging that requires four hands to open.

Tulipán Argentina recently debuted the “consent packs,” which feature a series of circles spread out along its four outer edges, all of which need to be depressed at the same time in order to open the box.

“Tulipán has always spoken of safe pleasure, but for this campaign we understood that we had to talk about the most important thing in every sexual relationship: pleasure is possible only if you both give your consent first,” said a spokesperson for BBDO Argentina, the ad agency that created the design, in a statement obtained by Adweek.

The brand has also been spreading the word about its consent packs on social media, sharing photos and video of the design along with captions reading, “Only if there is consent, there is pleasure. If it is a YES, it's NO,” and “Why this box can only be opened by two? Because this is how consent works in relationships. Everything has to be two.”

Tulipán’s consent packs have been distributed free of charge at bars in Buenos Aires, though they are not currently available on the company’s website. The packs will reportedly be available for purchase later this year, according to Insider.

Tulipán, which released its first products in 1989, currently sells several condom varieties as well as sex toys and accessories.