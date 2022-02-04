Competitive eater defeats giant bunny in salad eating contest

Bunnies can’t compete with humans.

Humans testing their skills against animals is nothing new. Competitive eaters have regularly faced off against animals, such as when Kobayashi entered into a hot dog eating contest with a bear.

Recently, a competitive eater with a large Youtube following faced off in a salad-eating competition with a giant bunny.

In an event organized by Chop Stop, a chopped salad chain in California, Raina Huang faced off against a giant bunny named Honey. The animal is described as a lettuce-loving mega bunny, the New York Post reports.

During the competition, Huang was able to eat 3.5-lbs. of salad in 10 minutes.

Unfortunately for Honey, the event apparently spooked the animal and it didn’t eat a single leaf of lettuce. When a second bunny, Precious, was brought in, it also froze up and didn’t eat any lettuce.

The rabbits’ owner explained that rabbits typically nibble at their food. They may eat a large amount of food, but they’ll generally eat it slowly over a long period of time.

Competitive eating has been a popular sport in America for several decades, although it does have its critics.

Fox News reported in 2019 that Peter King, a popular sportswriter, criticized the ESPN "30 For 30" documentary "The Good, The Bad, The Hungry," which focused on competitive eating rivals Joey Chestnut and Kobayashi.

King accused competitive eating contests of promoting gluttony while "at least a fifth of children in America go to bed hungry nightly."

Chestnut responded, calling King "narrow-minded" and pointing out that competitive eating competitions often donate food to local food banks.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.