©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Competitive eater defeats giant bunny in salad eating contest

Raina Huang faced off against a large rabbit Chop Stop in California

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
Bunnies can’t compete with humans.

Humans testing their skills against animals is nothing new. Competitive eaters have regularly faced off against animals, such as when Kobayashi entered into a hot dog eating contest with a bear.

Raina Huang ate 3.5 lbs. of salad during a competition against a large rabbit Chop Stop in California.

Raina Huang ate 3.5 lbs. of salad during a competition against a large rabbit Chop Stop in California. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Recently, a competitive eater with a large Youtube following faced off in a salad-eating competition with a giant bunny.

In an event organized by Chop Stop, a chopped salad chain in California, Raina Huang faced off against a giant bunny named Honey. The animal is described as a lettuce-loving mega bunny, the New York Post reports.

While the rabbit is apparently a fan of lettuce it didn't eat any during the competition.

While the rabbit is apparently a fan of lettuce it didn't eat any during the competition. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

During the competition, Huang was able to eat 3.5-lbs. of salad in 10 minutes.

Unfortunately for Honey, the event apparently spooked the animal and it didn’t eat a single leaf of lettuce. When a second bunny, Precious, was brought in, it also froze up and didn’t eat any lettuce.

The rabbits’ owner explained that rabbits typically nibble at their food. They may eat a large amount of food, but they’ll generally eat it slowly over a long period of time.

Competitive eating has been a popular sport in America for several decades, although it does have its critics.

Fox News reported in 2019 that Peter King, a popular sportswriter, criticized the ESPN "30 For 30" documentary "The Good, The Bad, The Hungry," which focused on competitive eating rivals Joey Chestnut and Kobayashi.

King accused competitive eating contests of promoting gluttony while "at least a fifth of children in America go to bed hungry nightly."

Chestnut responded, calling King "narrow-minded" and pointing out that competitive eating competitions often donate food to local food banks.

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @M_Hollan