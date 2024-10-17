10 comfortable shoe picks for feet that ache

Foot pain can make it difficult to get through your daily activities. It can happen for any number of reasons. Whether your pain is temporary or chronic, choosing the proper footwear is one easy fix to help you get comfortably back on your feet.

Some useful tips for choosing the right shoes are to avoid anything with a high heel or narrow cut. Instead, look for shoes with thick soles and cushioning. Adding arch support insoles will increase the support of the shoe, which will also increase your comfort. Arch supports are designed to absorb shock, sweat and impact.

Here are 10 shoe options for people with foot pain:

Original price: $165

HOKA has an excellent reputation for its cushioning and sleek styling. The HOKA Bondi 8 at Zappos Shoes has great cushioning and a wide footbed. You can also get the shoe in wide for extra room. The HOKA Bondi is a popular choice for runners with plantar fasciitis because of its maximum cushioning and neutral design. Find men's sizes at Fleet Feet.

The FLEX Via from KURU Footwear is designed for everyday use. It features a flexible outsole and adjustable fit. The shoe is lightweight and great for feet needing good heel support. Buy men's sizes of this KURU shoe here.

Original price: $59.99

Give your foot the ultimate retreat with these Cloudies slippers. These slippers are designed with plush, thick material that provides a soothing relief for foot and joint discomfort. The Cloudies are like walking on clouds, giving you much-needed foot, joint and hip relief. Buy them lined with fur on Amazon for $39.99.

This active recovery slide is the perfect addition to a gym bag. The slide features a patented footbed design that reduces stress on knees, ankles and other joints. OOfoam technology absorbs 37% more impact than traditional footwear. Buy the women's OOFOS thermal mule for $119.95 to keep your feet comfortable and warm.

Original price: $75

These Adidas Cloudfoam shoes provide all-day comfort when you are on your feet. They have Cloudfoam midsoles for cushion and support. They slip on easily but have an optional lace-up panel for extra security. The uppers are knitted for lightweight softness and flexibility.

Wear the Sofft Lana Heels to work for a basic, stylish shoe that has awesome padding and support. Whether you're dressing up for a formal event or adding a touch of sophistication to your casual wear, these heels are a stylish choice that seamlessly transitions across various occasions. You can also buy the shoe on Amazon.

Original price: $119.95

These Rockport Oxfords feature shock-absorbing truTECH technology and removable Ortholite footbeds with EVA heel cups for durability and cushioning. They're so comfortable that you'll turn to them again and again.

The Uptown Sur bootie from Vionic, on sale at DSW, has waterproof upper and sealed seams, making it ideal for inclement weather. This shoe's integrated VIO MOTION footbed technology provides stability and forefoot flexibility. Buy the shoe at Vionic.

The Dansko cozy suede clog features a roomy reinforced toe box for protection and comfort. The contoured footbed adds support to comfort features like a padded instep collar, which feels good with virtually any foot. These supportive shoes help reduce fatigue and prevent discomfort associated with long hours of standing and walking.

The CURREX RUNEXPERT insoles are designed to improve running performance and comfort. They include a 3D dynamic arch for anatomic support, dynamic stability and less fatigue.