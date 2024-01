Clint Eastwood quiz! How well do you know the famous Hollywood creator?

Clint Eastwood is well known all over the world for his acting, directing and filmmaking skills.

Eastwood has an impressive list of accolades to his credit — as well as some surprising biographical details that might be shocking to fans.

How well do you really know the Hollywood icon?

Test your knowledge of all things Clint Eastwood in this fun and intriguing lifestyle quiz.

In which major American city was Clint Eastwood born in 1930? Chicago

New York

Los Angeles

San Francisco Clint Eastwood was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War — true or false? True

False After his military service in California, Eastwood enrolled in Los Angeles City College — focusing on which 2 fields of study? Drama and music

Drama and education

Drama and English literature

Drama and business administration Eastwood's acting breakthrough occurred with which TV series? "Rawhide"

"My Three Sons"

"All in the Family"

"The Beverly Hillbillies" "Dirty Harry," the 1971 action thriller starring Clint Eastwood, drew upon a real-life case — true or false? True

False Clint Eastwood won an Oscar for best director for "Unforgiven," a 1992 film — true or false? True

False "Million-Dollar Baby" (2004), a boxing drama, won how many Academy Awards, including Eastwood's best director Oscar? 3

4

5

6 How many films has Clint Eastwood been involved in — acting, directing, etc.? Less than 30

About 50

Over 80

Over 125 In 1986, Clint Eastwood was elected mayor of which California city? San Diego

Los Angeles

Laguna Niguel

Carmel-by-the-Sea Clint Eastwood does not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — true or false? True

False How many children does Clint Eastwood have? 2

3

5

8 At the age of 21, Clint Eastwood survived a plane crash off the coast of California into shark-infested waters — true or false? True

False Clint Eastwood is allergic to horses — true or false? True

False Eastwood has completed which daily wellness practice for decades? Cycling

Meditation

Horseback riding

Intermittent fasting Instead of yelling "cut," Eastwood will say things like, "Let's move on," or "That's enough of that," and is known to run a tight ship on set — true or false? True

False



(Photo credit: Getty Images)