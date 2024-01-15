Clint Eastwood quiz! How well do you know the famous Hollywood creator?

Clint Eastwood is well known all over the world for his acting, directing and filmmaking skills.
Eastwood has an impressive list of accolades to his credit — as well as some surprising biographical details that might be shocking to fans.
How well do you really know the Hollywood icon?
Test your knowledge of all things Clint Eastwood in this fun and intriguing lifestyle quiz.
Mobile app users: Click here to get the quiz!
Have you tried our Taylor Swift quiz? Check it out!
What about our Dolly Parton quiz? Try it now!
To take even more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click on this link.
(Photo credit: Getty Images)