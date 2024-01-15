Clint Eastwood quiz! How well do you know the famous Hollywood creator?

Clint Eastwood is well known all over the world for his acting, directing and filmmaking skills.

Eastwood has an impressive list of accolades to his credit — as well as some surprising biographical details that might be shocking to fans.

How well do you really know the Hollywood icon?

Test your knowledge of all things Clint Eastwood in this fun and intriguing lifestyle quiz.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In which major American city was Clint Eastwood born in 1930?</h3> <ul> <li>Chicago</li> <li>New York</li> <li>Los Angeles</li> <li>San Francisco</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Clint Eastwood was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>After his military service in California, Eastwood enrolled in Los Angeles City College —&nbsp;focusing on which 2 fields of study?</h3> <ul> <li>Drama and music</li> <li>Drama and education</li> <li>Drama and English literature</li> <li>Drama and business administration</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Eastwood's acting breakthrough occurred with which TV series?</h3> <ul> <li>"Rawhide"</li> <li>"My Three Sons"</li> <li>"All in the Family"</li> <li>"The Beverly Hillbillies"</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>"Dirty Harry," the 1971 action thriller starring Clint Eastwood, drew upon a real-life case — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Clint Eastwood won an Oscar for best director for "Unforgiven," a 1992 film — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>"Million-Dollar Baby" (2004), a boxing drama, won how many Academy Awards, including Eastwood's best director Oscar?</h3> <ul> <li>3</li> <li>4</li> <li>5</li> <li>6</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How many films has Clint Eastwood been involved in — acting, directing, etc.?</h3> <ul> <li>Less than 30</li> <li>About 50</li> <li>Over 80</li> <li>Over 125</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In 1986, Clint Eastwood was elected mayor of which California city?</h3> <ul> <li>San Diego</li> <li>Los Angeles</li> <li>Laguna Niguel</li> <li>Carmel-by-the-Sea</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Clint Eastwood does not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How many children does Clint Eastwood have?</h3> <ul> <li>2</li> <li>3</li> <li>5</li> <li>8</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>At the age of 21, Clint Eastwood survived a plane crash off the coast of California into shark-infested waters — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Clint Eastwood is allergic to horses —&nbsp;true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Eastwood has completed which daily wellness practice for decades? </h3> <ul> <li>Cycling</li> <li>Meditation</li> <li>Horseback riding</li> <li>Intermittent fasting</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Instead of yelling "cut," Eastwood will say things like, "Let's move on," or "That's enough of that," and is known to run a tight ship on set —&nbsp;true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section>



(Photo credit: Getty Images)