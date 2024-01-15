Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Clint Eastwood quiz! How well do you know the famous Hollywood creator?

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published

Clint Eastwood is well known all over the world for his acting, directing and filmmaking skills. 

Eastwood has an impressive list of accolades to his credit — as well as some surprising biographical details that might be shocking to fans. 

How well do you really know the Hollywood icon? 

Test your knowledge of all things Clint Eastwood in this fun and intriguing lifestyle quiz. 


Mobile app users: Click here to get the quiz!

Have you tried our Taylor Swift quiz? Check it out! 

What about our Dolly Parton quiz? Try it now!

To take even more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click on this link.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 