Cincinnati’s Christmas tree gets 'fluffed up and beautified' after sparse spruce is mocked online

Going to go out on a limb here and say Cincinnati’s Fountain Square Christmas tree did not originally look how the city intended.

Over the weekend, the 65-foot Norway Spruce arrived at the downtown plaza in a rather sad state with awkward gaps and empty branches. However, as promised by Fountain Sqaure, the tree has been “fluffed up and beautified” in an impressive transformation.

After it was delivered, sparse spruce quickly became something of a talking point on Twitter by Tuesday, with many people likening the bare tree to how 2020 feels, as well as several comparing it to the tree from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Even Fountain Square admitted the year has been rough – especially for the tree.

However, officials did announce that it was in the process of fixing the tree, making it “fluffed up and beautified” in the Facebook post.

On Wednesday, pictures shared on Twitter showed the stunning transformation of the Christmas tree.

The incredible before-and-after even gave one Twitter user “hope for the future.”

The tree has yet to be decorated for the tree-lighting, which will take place on Nov. 27.