Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Christmas
Published

Cincinnati’s Christmas tree gets 'fluffed up and beautified' after sparse spruce is mocked online

The Fountain Square Christmas Tree has been the talk of the town

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Going to go out on a limb here and say Cincinnati’s Fountain Square Christmas tree did not originally look how the city intended.

Over the weekend, the 65-foot Norway Spruce arrived at the downtown plaza in a rather sad state with awkward gaps and empty branches. However, as promised by Fountain Sqaure, the tree has been “fluffed up and beautified” in an impressive transformation.

After it was delivered, sparse spruce quickly became something of a talking point on Twitter by Tuesday, with many people likening the bare tree to how 2020 feels, as well as several comparing it to the tree from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

FOUR SEASONS TOTAL LANDSCAPING SELLING 'MAKE AMERICA RAKE AGAIN' MERCHANDISE AFTER TRUMP TEAM PRESS CONFERENCE

Even Fountain Square admitted the year has been rough – especially for the tree.

However, officials did announce that it was in the process of fixing the tree, making it “fluffed up and beautified” in the Facebook post.  

BUDWEISER UNVEILS ‘2020 HOLIDAY LIMITED EDITION STEIN CANS’

On Wednesday, pictures shared on Twitter showed the stunning transformation of the Christmas tree.

The incredible before-and-after even gave one Twitter user “hope for the future.”

TWITTER CELEBRATES 'SYMBOLIC' ROLL OF BAYBEL CHEESE WHEN CORONAVIRUS CANCELS EVENT

The tree has yet to be decorated for the tree-lighting, which will take place on Nov. 27.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.