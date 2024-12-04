10 Christmas gifts for the golfer in your family

With the holiday season upon us, the quest for the perfect present is in full swing. If you have a golfer in the family, you're in luck because the golf world is filled with gadgets, gear and accessories that can make any enthusiast's eyes light up this Christmas.

Whether they're a seasoned pro or just enjoy hitting the greens on the weekend, this list of 10 Christmas gifts is especially curated to bring joy to anyone with a love for the game. From high-tech swing analyzers to luxurious golf attire, there’s something for every golfer.

Golfers are constantly practicing their swing. An indoor golf putting mat helps them practice skills indoors. The mat’s surface replicates the putting speeds and conditions found on an actual golf course.

Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member . You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

These Shanker golf socks are great to wear while golfing, or just while relaxing around the house. They feature a golfer swinging in frustration at the ball, a funny scene for golfers of any experience.

When heading to the golf course, a golf trunk organizer helps manage your shoes, shirts, golf balls and more. This golf trunk organizer from Macy’s has two expanding levels, so there’s always room for your belongings. A golf trunk organizer from Amazon also has plenty of storage space and separate, well-organized compartments.

GET EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR THE GOLF COURSE FROM THE FOX NEWS SHOP

Original price: $119.99

Help the golfer in your life show off their love of the sport with a set of golf-themed cornhole boards. Rather than throwing bean bags like other cornhole boards, this set has a fun twist: you get to putt golf balls instead.

During hot sunny days on the course, a set of microfiber golf towels can help wipe sweat away. A pack of three towels from Amazon come in a variety of colors and have a convenient carabiner built-in so the towels can easily be hung on golf bags. You can gift a similar set of microfiber golf towels from Walmart as well.

Original price: $199.99

Across smart sensors attach to the grip of your golf clubs and help you accurately measure your game. This set has 14 weather-resistant sensors for every club in your bag. Just download the app and start syncing your games.

Perfect for just hitting the driving range or walking around the golf course, a personalized golf ball and tee holder is something every golfer will want to show off. It has a space for multiple balls and tees, and has a clip so you can clip it into your golf bag or belt.

A whimsical but thoughtful gift, a golf club bottle opener celebrates the giftees love of golf and beer. Get a nickel plated bottle opener with wood accents from Amazon or a metal opener in gold or silver finish from Walmart.

Original price: $159.99

A hardshell golf bag from Amazon protects a golfer's club and is easier to cart around the course thanks to the built-in wheels. For a slightly more affordable option, Walmart has a padded golf travel bag that also comes with built-in wheels.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $64

Golfers always need new golf shirts. You can have fun with the pattern and choose bright and colorful shirts from Sunday Swagger or go simple with sweat-wicking golf shirts from Nike.