Hot chicken Sloppy Joes sliders that pack a game day punch: Try the recipe

Sloppy Joes are easy to make, and every family has their own signature recipe. But if you’re feeling a bit fatigued of your household’s go-to, breathe new life into an old favorite with this inventive riff on standard Sloppy Joes.

"This dish is a twist on Sloppy Joes inspired by Nashville’s infamous hot chicken," explains corporate executive chef Bart Pickens of Tennessee-based restaurant chain, Party Fowl. The hot chicken establishment recommends Party Fowl Nashville Hot Bloody Mary Mix for an extra kick.

If you like your heat on the milder side, try Walker's Southern Bloody Mary Mix or Jack Rudy Cocktail Co.’s Bloody Mary Mix. For something in the middle of the heat spectrum, try a milder Bloody Mary mix combined with a cup of spicier Bloody Mary mix.

Hot Chicken Sloppy Joes Sliders by corporate executive chef Bart Pickens of Party Fowl

Yield: 24 sliders

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

5 pounds of ground chicken (or ground turkey)

1 pint diced onion

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 quart diced bell pepper

1 pint Nashville Hot Bloody Mary mix or Bloody Mary mix of choice

1 quart ketchup

6 ounces brown sugar

2 heaping tablespoons yellow mustard

2 heaping tablespoons salt

1 ⅓ tablespoons black pepper

24 King's Hawaiian Sweet Slider Buns

Dill pickles, to taste

Instructions:

1. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.

2. Mix and sauté ground meat, diced onion, garlic and bell pepper until meat is fully cooked.

3. Add Bloody Mary mix.

4. Add ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, salt and black pepper and stir.

6. Add the mixture to King's Hawaiian Sweet Slider Buns and top with a sliced dill pickle or other garnish of choice.

This original recipe is owned by Party Fowl and was shared with Fox News.