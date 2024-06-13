Chick-fil-A kids' summer camp sparks backlash, plus a tasty cocktail to make for Dad

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.
RUFFLING FEATHERS – A Chick-fil-A location has sparked an online debate after launching a camp for kids — leading some people to call the restaurant out for "child labor," while others defended it. Continue reading...
FAMILY & FAITH – A woman relayed the story of the penny she found on the sidewalk – and how, in a "Godwink" moment, she knew she was still closely connected to her father. Continue reading...
CHEERS TO DAD – Celebrity chef Robert Irvine shared a cocktail recipe ahead of Father's Day 2024. For the man who enjoys an alcoholic beverage now and then, consider making this to celebrate Dad. Continue reading...
GIFTS FOR DAD – Check out book-related gift ideas that your bookworm dad will cherish on Father's Day. Continue reading...
ZOO TRAGEDY – A zoo in Tennessee has announced that a rare antelope died after choking on part of a baby food pouch that was left behind by a visitor. Continue reading...
'TELL A STORY' – Fox News contributor and 'Gutfeld!' panelist Tom Shillue reveals how he made his first dollar — and how to tell a good story. Continue reading...
PACK YOUR BAGS – A new study revealed the U.S. cities that are the best spots to spend a "staycation" this summer. Continue reading...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
