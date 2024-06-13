Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Chick-fil-A kids' summer camp sparks backlash, plus a tasty cocktail to make for Dad

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Chick-fil-A kids summer camp split

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Louisiana announced that it will host a summer camp just for kids, igniting a debate on social media. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

RUFFLING FEATHERS – A Chick-fil-A location has sparked an online debate after launching a camp for kids — leading some people to call the restaurant out for "child labor," while others defended it. Continue reading...

FAMILY & FAITH – A woman relayed the story of the penny she found on the sidewalk – and how, in a "Godwink" moment, she knew she was still closely connected to her father. Continue reading...

CHEERS TO DAD – Celebrity chef Robert Irvine shared a cocktail recipe ahead of Father's Day 2024. For the man who enjoys an alcoholic beverage now and then, consider making this to celebrate Dad. Continue reading...

Chef Irvine and mule cocktail

Chef Robert Irvine shared a cocktail recipe with Fox News Digital ahead of Father's Day 2024.  (Robert Irvine/Boardroom Spirits)

GIFTS FOR DAD – Check out book-related gift ideas that your bookworm dad will cherish on Father's Day. Continue reading...

ZOO TRAGEDY – A zoo in Tennessee has announced that a rare antelope died after choking on part of a baby food pouch that was left behind by a visitor. Continue reading...

'TELL A STORY' – Fox News contributor and 'Gutfeld!' panelist Tom Shillue reveals how he made his first dollar — and how to tell a good story. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino

Tom Shillue, a Fox News contributor, tells Dana Perino why he and his wife "want to resist the safe-spaces and ‘everyone-gets-a-trophy’ mentality" in raising their children. (Fox News)

PACK YOUR BAGS – A new study revealed the U.S. cities that are the best spots to spend a "staycation" this summer. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.