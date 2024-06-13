Chick-fil-A kids' summer camp sparks backlash, plus a tasty cocktail to make for Dad

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

RUFFLING FEATHERS – A Chick-fil-A location has sparked an online debate after launching a camp for kids — leading some people to call the restaurant out for "child labor," while others defended it. Continue reading...

FAMILY & FAITH – A woman relayed the story of the penny she found on the sidewalk – and how, in a "Godwink" moment, she knew she was still closely connected to her father. Continue reading...

CHEERS TO DAD – Celebrity chef Robert Irvine shared a cocktail recipe ahead of Father's Day 2024. For the man who enjoys an alcoholic beverage now and then, consider making this to celebrate Dad. Continue reading...

GIFTS FOR DAD – Check out book-related gift ideas that your bookworm dad will cherish on Father's Day. Continue reading...

ZOO TRAGEDY – A zoo in Tennessee has announced that a rare antelope died after choking on part of a baby food pouch that was left behind by a visitor. Continue reading...

'TELL A STORY' – Fox News contributor and 'Gutfeld!' panelist Tom Shillue reveals how he made his first dollar — and how to tell a good story. Continue reading...

PACK YOUR BAGS – A new study revealed the U.S. cities that are the best spots to spend a "staycation" this summer. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION