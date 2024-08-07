Cat spa days are a viral trend, pamper your cat with these 7 picks

If you've seen one of those adorable cat spa videos where kitties get head-to-toe pampering, you are probably wondering how you can give your feline companion the same experience. We've found six products that will help you recreate the viral cat spa experience and give your cat the royal treatment it deserves.

Here are our seven picks for the perfect cat spa day:

No spa day is complete without a bathrobe! Amazon has this cat bathrobe that is soft and super absorbent, keeping your pet cozy. Buy this embroidered bathrobe for cats for $8 at Chewy.com.

No cat spa day would be complete without adding a cat steam brush. This one is made of elastic silicone and has a flat head design to remove tangles and loose hair from your pet effortlessly. This steamer from Chewy, on sale for less than $27, works as a hair dryer, slicker brush, and de-shedding tool to promote a healthy coat.

Moisturize dry patches of skin across paws, noses, and elbows with this cat butter from Amazon. This paw butter provides immediate relief for dry and rough paw pads and is lick-safe. This balm, on sale for $16.99 at Chewy, formulated with manuka honey, provides instant relief and ongoing protection.

Get your cat in the mood for a spa day with this aromatherapy spray for cat anxiety, on sale at Amazon. This light blend, formulated with veterinarians, contains just enough oils to work without harming your cat. Or try this cat calming diffuser, on sale for $23.42 at Chewy, for plug-in aromatherapy that is gentle enough for your cat .

This nail clipper, available on Amazon, will keep your cat's claws healthy without overcutting. The clipper features built-in LED lighting to illuminate your cat's nails and delicate bloodline to ensure precise trimming every time.

Keep dental disease away and keep your cat healthy with this dental kit on sale at Amazon. This kit has everything you need to brush your cat's teeth: tuna-flavored cat toothpaste, a dual-head cat toothbrush, and a finger toothbrush for pets. You can buy the same kit at Walmart.

These convenient finger wipes on Amazon better fit the structure of cats' and dogs' ears. The wet wipes gently remove buildup and discharge that can cause odor and help prevent infections caused by dirt, buildup, and earwax. You could also opt to buy this 30 count of aloe wipes at Walmart to remove dirt, wax, and discharge around the ears to help prevent odor.