Car quiz: What are these best-selling vehicles?

They were all kings of the road, but do you think you can conquer the latest Fox News Autos Car Quiz by identifying these best-selling vehicles with less than a crystal-clear view?

Below are five pixelated photos of best selling vehicles with hints about what they are. The answers can be found if you scroll down to the bottom of this story, so no peeking, please!

1.

Hint: It's been the best-selling vehicle for as long as half of the U.S. population has been alive.

2.

Hint: In 2018 it took the title of best-selling "car" (non-pickup) from the Toyota Camry, which held it since 2002

3.

Hint: It was the last best-selling "car" that wasn't a Toyota.

4.

Hint: It was the last American vehicle to top the best-selling "cars" list

5.

Hint: It was the last "car" to top the overall list

SCROLL DOWN FOR ANSWERS

.

.

.

.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

1. 1982-2020 Ford F-150

2. 2018 Toyota Rav4

3. 2001 Honda Accord

4: 1996 Ford Taurus

5: 1981 Oldsmobile Cutlass