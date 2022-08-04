Caprese chicken sandwich for summer: Try the lunch recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you're looking for a handheld lunch ideal for a summer picnic, try this sandwich inspired by a classic Italian salad.

"I love a good sandwich! This caprese chicken sandwich is delicious, easy to make, and packed with flavor! It’s stacked with chicken breasts, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and arugula on ciabatta bread with a pesto mayo," says Britney Brown-Chamberlain, the food blogger and photographer behind britneybreaksbread.com.

Brown-Chamberlain enjoys this sandwich for an on-the-go lunch, or back-to-school lunchboxes. It can also be made for dinner.

QUIZ: HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW YOUR SANDWICHES?

Chicken Caprese Sandwich by Britney Breaks Bread

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

JERK CHICKEN SALAD WITH GRILLED PINEAPPLE: TRY THE RECIPE

Ingredients:

1 loaf ciabatta bread

2-3 tomatoes sliced

3 chicken breasts

1½ tbsp Italian seasoning

1 tsp onion powder

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

¼ cup pesto

3 tbsp mayo

8 oz fresh mozzarella sliced

8-10 basil leaves

2 cups arugula

Balsamic glaze (optional)

½ cup balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp brown sugar

AMERICA'S BEST CHICKEN WINGS: 6 LOCAL HOTSPOTS THAT RULE THE ROOST, EXPERTS SAY

Directions:

1. Season chicken breasts with Italian seasoning, onion powder, salt and pepper. Drizzle olive oil in a pan and cook chicken breasts thoroughly.

2. In a small bowl, combine pesto and mayo and mix together.

3. Cut a loaf of ciabatta bread in half, lengthwise, and spread pesto mayo on the bread. Add chicken breasts, tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and arugula to the bottom piece of bread. Place the second piece of bread on top.

4. To make the [optional] balsamic glaze, simply combine balsamic vinegar and brown sugar in a saucepan. Boil for 5 minutes and then allow it to simmer for 15-20 minutes, until it has thickened. Allow it to cool completely and then drizzle on top of the chicken on the sandwich.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This original recipe is owned by britneybreaksbread.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.