Caprese chicken sandwich for summer: Try the lunch recipe

This lunch recipe is a fun twist on the Italian caprese salad

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
If you're looking for a handheld lunch ideal for a summer picnic, try this sandwich inspired by a classic Italian salad.

"I love a good sandwich! This caprese chicken sandwich is delicious, easy to make, and packed with flavor! It’s stacked with chicken breasts, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and arugula on ciabatta bread with a pesto mayo," says Britney Brown-Chamberlain, the food blogger and photographer behind britneybreaksbread.com. 

Brown-Chamberlain enjoys this sandwich for an on-the-go lunch, or back-to-school lunchboxes. It can also be made for dinner.

Try this caprese sandwich for a twist on your typical lunch. (Britney Breaks Bread)

Chicken Caprese Sandwich by Britney Breaks Bread 

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Make your favorite caprese dish as a sandwich with this recipe.

Ingredients:

1 loaf ciabatta bread

2-3 tomatoes sliced

3 chicken breasts

1½ tbsp Italian seasoning

1 tsp onion powder

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

¼ cup pesto

3 tbsp mayo

8 oz fresh mozzarella sliced

8-10 basil leaves

2 cups arugula

Balsamic glaze (optional)

½ cup balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp brown sugar

This caprese chicken sandwich is served on Ciabatta bread and can be made in under 20 minutes. (Britney Breaks Bread)

Directions:

1. Season chicken breasts with Italian seasoning, onion powder, salt and pepper. Drizzle olive oil in a pan and cook chicken breasts thoroughly.

2. In a small bowl, combine pesto and mayo and mix together.

3. Cut a loaf of ciabatta bread in half, lengthwise, and spread pesto mayo on the bread. Add chicken breasts, tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and arugula to the bottom piece of bread. Place the second piece of bread on top.

4. To make the [optional] balsamic glaze, simply combine balsamic vinegar and brown sugar in a saucepan. Boil for 5 minutes and then allow it to simmer for 15-20 minutes, until it has thickened. Allow it to cool completely and then drizzle on top of the chicken on the sandwich.

This original recipe is owned by britneybreaksbread.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @66PerriStreet.