"Then a cloud came, casting a shadow over them; from the cloud came a voice, ‘This is my beloved Son. Listen to him'" (Mark 9:7).

This verse, read during the Second Sunday of Lent, is from the Gospel of Mark, one of the three synoptic Gospels, and is part of the story of the event known as the Transfiguration. The Gospel of Mark is attributed to St. Mark the Evangelist and is believed to be the first written Gospel.

"Although he was not a direct disciple of Jesus, Saint Mark is the author of one of the four Gospel accounts and played a vital role in spreading the Gospel as a missionary in the early church," according to the website for the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

The second Sunday of Lent means that the liturgical season leading up to Easter is a third of the way over, Fr. Ambrose Criste, O.Praem., told Fox News Digital.

Criste, a Norbertine priest, lives at St. Michael's Abbey in Orange County, California. He's originally from Denver, Colorado.

In the story of the Transfiguration, Jesus took Peter, James, and John to the top of Mount Tabor.

"There, in the presence of the Old Testament figures Moses and Elijah, Christ revealed the glory of his divinity shining through his sacred humanity," said Criste.

"According to all the ancient and contemporary theologians who interpret the Scriptures, Moses represents the ancient Jewish law and Elijah represents the spirit of prophesy," he said.

With the Transfiguration, Jesus was able to show "how He is the fulfillment of the old covenant law and the prophets by manifesting the glory of His divinity as the second person of the most Holy Trinity," said Criste.

The story of the Transfiguration is read at Catholic Churches around the entire world during the Second Sunday of Lent, said Criste, and serves to "help Christians look forward to Easter, still four weeks away."

"Jesus explains to his friends Peter, James and John that in showing them His transfigured glory – an anticipation of the glory of His resurrected body – He wants to encourage them so that they will be ready to witness His passion and death."

In the Transfiguration, Jesus shows how after death he will be "radiant and glorious," but first must endure death on the cross.

"He shows them that deepest truth about himself, his divinity, so that they will be strengthened to endure the passion with him," said Criste.

"We must let Him make us fit for heaven."

The Second Sunday of Lent "reminds believers that we need that insight that comes with grace to see through the ordinary deceptions of this world – money, power, pleasure."

Lent, said Criste, "is our opportunity every year to cultivate that insight."

"Our Lord wants us to remember that we have no lasting home here on earth. Whatever it is that we worry about, agonize over, cling to – the pursuit of money, the opinion of others, attachment to sin, worldly pleasures – whatever, we must let our Lord purge all of that away, and we must let Him make us fit for heaven," he said.

After all, "why are we here on Earth? To get to heaven," said Criste.

