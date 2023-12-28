Café where J.K. Rowling wrote 'Harry Potter' series to reopen nearly 3 years after devastating fire

A café where J.K. Rowling wrote sections of her "Harry Potter" book series is expected to reopen years after a fire damaged the space.

The Elephant House in Edinburgh, Scotland, closed in August 2021 after a fire started in the basement and spread through the café.

Firefighters spent over 24 hours fighting the flames — and the damage was severe.

Both rooms in the café sustained water and smoke damage, according to SWNS.

Café owner David Taylor told BBC Scotland that he hopes to reopen the café in late spring or early summer of 2024 — something that had been delayed as the building's owner was undergoing liquidation.

"If the liquidator is as good as their word, then the renovations can happen quite quickly once the structural work has been completed," he said.

Renovations are expected to be about $1.1 million, according to Taylor.

The café’s location was on George IV Bridge in Edinburgh, a street known for other notable buildings as well.

After its opening in 1995, Rowling was spotted at the café multiple times while in the midst of writing the "Harry Potter" books.

A table that Rowling used to lean on to write her books was salvaged in the fire and restored, according to SWNS.

It currently sits in the second Elephant House location, which Taylor recently opened.

The second café is said to be inspired by Diagon Alley — the cobblestone wizard-like alley in London, England.

Taylor told BBC Scotland that he "would always stand by my café," adding, "I’m feeling unimaginable relief."

Rowling released her seven enormously popular "Harry Potter" books between 1997 and 2007 — with eight movies coming from the series.

The "Harry Potter" series has sold over 600 million copies worldwide, according to Scholastic.

Fox News Digital reached out to the café for further comment.

