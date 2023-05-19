Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter
Published

Busted! Facebook glitch sent friend requests to all profiles visited in bad news for online 'stalkers'

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Photo of the Facebook icon with a notification.

Meta says they have corrected a bug that sent out a friend requests to all accounts visited through their app.  (Fox News)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

Busted for snooping – Facebook "glitch" caused friend requests to be sent to all profiles visited. Read what happened. Continue reading…

Stolen songbirds – Serious consequences may be in store for poachers who are setting illegal bird traps. Continue reading…

Gender science – This woman pioneered chromosomal research in 1905. Continue reading…

College researcher Nettie Stevens made a groundbreaking discovery in 1905 when she found that sex was determined by the existence of XX or XY chromosomes in mealworms.  (Public Domain)

'So emotional' – See what this nanny and little boy who has Down syndrome say together every day. Continue reading

Meal prep oddity – A woman butters her bread uniquely — causing an uproar. Continue reading…

Dana Perino's 'Short Questions' – Don't miss a new interview! Continue reading…

Dana Perino Bret Baier

Dana Perino's series "Short Questions" for Fox News Digital offers surprising insights into favorite Fox News personalities. Check out this new Q&A with Bret Baier, Fox News Channel's anchor and executive editor of "Special Report with Bret Baier," as well as chief political anchor of the network. (Fox News)

War mystery – Who are these WWII heroes? The Missouri Historical Society is asking for help. Continue reading…

Back the Blue – During Police Appreciation Week, faith leader says we must offer gratitude. Continue reading…

‘Hidden wonders’ – See the eight amazing things AirPods can do. Continue reading…

Calling all crossword puzzle lovers! — Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one puzzle — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.