Bridezilla’s crazy 'essay of rules' asks guests to pay for meal, fund honeymoon

One bride-to-be has reportedly gone too far ahead of her big day, sending along a full-page “essay of rules” with the invitations, requesting that guests pay for their own food and booze at the nuptials, wear certain colors and consider donating to a GoFundMe page for the honeymoon in lieu of gifts.

On Oct. 25, The Daily Mirror shared the exhausting, full-page list that was allegedly shared to social media by the cousin of the 19-year-old bride for the north Queensland, Australia celebrations.

"I love my family and all, but my beloved cousin who was 19 at the time decided to have a wedding, in which she sent everyone an ESSAY of rules with the invitations," the anonymous cousin told the outlet.

"Oh and get this, on the invitation it read 'If your name wasn't on the invitation, assume your (sic) not invited'. My dad received an invite but not his girlfriend, so we just 'assumed' only dad was invited and not his partner,” the source revealed.

Declaring that there was no need for family and friends to sport “ball gowns or jackets,” or heels for women, the bride hoped that guests might “choose an outfit that fits with our theme of navy/white and silver," The Sun reports. Asked to avoid wearing “red, orange and yellow” as to avoid appearing “washed out and pastel” in the photos, the woman also instructed partygoers to leave their camera at home as a "non-negotiable” point.

"We promise to provide you with ALL of our professional images after the wedding. This is something that is really important to us and is non-negotiable so please respect our decision,” she wrote.

Less controversially, the bride stated that while she and her partner “do not expect gifts from anyone,” as they acknowledged that many guests were flying in for the wedding from out of town, she suggested that those still feeling generous were welcome to donate to a GoFundMe for their honeymoon in Sydney.

"However, for those of you who would still like to get us something, we are travelling to Sydney for our honeymoon and have many fun activities planned,” she wrote. “We have set up a GoFundMe page where you can donate as little as $5 towards our trip. If you are unable to use internet banking, you are more than welcome to donate via cash/checks also.”

According to the Mirror, the story drew mixed feelings among Facebook users.

"Bless this mess - this is so tacky. If she can't afford the wedding/reception, then elope for Christ sake,” one user wrote of the “absolutely awful” tale.

Others, meanwhile, didn’t see an issue with the account.

"I don't really see the big deal if they're not expecting gifts or money which will cost a hell of a lot more than $40 at any wedding I've been to. This wedding would probably save you hundreds of dollars," one supporter chimed in.

"It's not that bad?? The 'essay' just seems like a more drawn out post to explain how she wants things. Non traditional? Yes. Bad? Not to me,” another agreed.

The wild tale wouldn’t be the first time that a detail-oriented bride has been mocked online after her list of strict wedding rules has gone viral.