Breastfeeding bridesmaid posed while pumping milk during wedding photoshoot, picture goes viral

A wedding portrait has gone viral for its realistic depiction of what the big day could potentially look like for breastfeeding mothers.

Rachael Downs was married in fall of 2019, but the wedding portrait she took alongside her bridal squad has recently captured the attention of social media users after her photographer, Amber Fletcher, shared the snapshot to Facebook.

In the photo, Downs’ bridesmaid and friend of 15 years, Allison Hepler, is posing with the rest of the group while she is connected to a pump.

“What happened moments coming up on the photo was that I finished the groomsmen a little early and Allison was still pumping. I always do a photo like the [2011] ‘Bridesmaids’ movie cover, so this seemed like the perfect time to utilize not only that photo in a humorous way, but to show the realness of the specific day,” Fletcher told Fox News regarding how the image came to be.

“In turn, it brought light to what a day looks like for a bridesmaid who is currently breastfeeding/pumping,” Fletcher added. “Rachael and Allison were down with it as it’s what the day truly looked like in a way.”

Although none of the women expected the photo to generate thousands of reactions, comments and shares, they believe it is a relatable moment that resonates with many.

“It was supposed to be a funny picture between friends, so it didn’t feel like anything [special]. We were just goofing off and trying to imitate the ‘Bridesmaids’ movie poster,” Hepler explained when asked how it feels to know she has made such a strong impact. "None of us could have ever imagined this going viral. At the time, we weren’t trying to make a statement or to go viral, so it’s just surreal that it has.”

As for Downs, she was more than happy to share the spotlight with one of her closest friends.

"It was so great to have her and there’s nothing either one of us wouldn’t do for the other,” Downs said. “Having the pump in the photos was supposed to be a fun and light hearted photo, and normalizing pumping was just icing on the cake.”

“Pumping is hard,” she added while commending Hepler’s dedication. “I lived it for 18 months with my daughter, so I can tell you that she’s a superhero for the simple fact that she was still willing to be a part of our day with a 4-month-old and a busy pumping schedule."