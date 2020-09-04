Arkansas couple poses on cliff edge in 'extreme' wedding photo shoot

This wedding has one couple on edge.

A bride and groom have found a way to cultivate those wedding days thrills, even after theirs had to be downsized due to coronavirus -- just stand on the edge of a cliff.

Arkansas couple Ryan, 30, and Skye Myers, 28, celebrated their union by traveling to a popular cliff, Hawksbill Crag, on the Whitaker Point hiking trail, the Daily Mail reported.

“We wanted a big wedding, but had minimal time to plan it because Skye started nursing school, and with the pandemic regulations we were having difficulties deciding on how to proceed with a wedding,” Ryan said to the outlet of the wedding planning, noting the two are “avid adventurers and love the outdoors.”

“That's when we started looking at gorgeous iconic spots for an outside ceremony, so that it would be magical and memorable.”

In the breathtaking – and heart palpitating – photos, the couple is seen posing on the edge of the cliff in their wedding attire. Skye stands closer to the edge while Ryan holds her hand.

In another shot during the daring photoshoot taken by photographer Mason Gardner, Skye appears to be leaning backward over the edge, peering down at the ground below.

As terrifying as the image seems, it is revealed in another photo that Skye has a climbing safety harness secured to her under her gown.

Gardner was just as elated by the images as the bride and groom. On the photographer’s social media page, he praised the couple “for making this gnarly rappel shot happen.”

“I got to shoot my first wedding a few weeks ago, and I got lucky that the bride and groom were down to do something a little more extreme than usual!” he wrote.

Fans of Gardner’s commented on the images, complimenting the “stunning” shots.

Though there were a few that were happy they weren’t the ones in the photo.

“I can’t even look at it without my stomach dropping!” one person wrote.

“This makes my palms sweaty, but awesome work Mason!” another seconded.

The union reportedly went off without a hitch with 12 guests.