Twitter users praise woman's spontaneous photo of intimate NYC wedding: 'You were meant to be there'

All you need is love — and a great photographer.

Twitter users have fallen in love with a New York woman’s spontaneous photo of an intimate wedding ceremony on the Brooklyn Bridge. Through the magic of social media, the photographer was able to track down the newlyweds, later learning that her image is the only one of the nuptials.

Nevona Friedman was walking on the iconic bridge on Sunday when she spotted a mystery couple getting married, with only the officiant as their witness.

“I realized there was no one else there — no family watching or photographer,” Friedman told the New York Post. “I really can’t imagine getting married with no photos.”

Springing in to action, the 26-year-old captured a sweet shot of the couple saying “I do” as the sun set.

Friedman shared the photo on social media in hope of finding the happy couple, and the striking image quickly went viral on Twitter with over 137,000 likes and 9,000 shares. Commenters gushed over the simple ceremony, and agreed that the impromptu photographer was “meant to be there.”

A day later, Friedman revealed that she successfully tracked down the newlyweds, and that her picture was the only one of their wedding.

According to the Post, Nikolina Kovalenko and Stefan Ponova got engaged in June and decided to skip the guest list entirely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple said “I do” on July 26, one year after meeting while salsa dancing in Colombia.

After getting hitched on the Brooklyn Bridge, the new husband and wife celebrated with champagne and watched the sunset. After the simple ceremony, the lovebirds were allegedly “so caught up in the moment” that they missed their dinner reservations, the bride said.

And in response to the overnight hype, the easygoing couple is grateful for the well-wishes from strangers.

“Friends and strangers alike were sharing their love and their good energy [online] and somehow maybe this is exactly what they needed to see,” Kovalenko said. “We felt like we were creating this bigger circle of love.”