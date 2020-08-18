Bridesmaid goes 'ballistic' over canceled wedding; demands refund

Money can be a touchy subject, especially when it comes to weddings.

And for one anonymous couple on Reddit, $140 is coming between them and a bridesmaid who is demanding she be refunded for her dress after the pair canceled their October wedding and eloped.

BRIDE'S COUSIN TRIES TO SCAM FREE RECEPTION BY HAVING COURTHOUSE WEDDING ON THE SAME DAY

“We made sure everything the wedding party bought could be returned beforehand. When we told our wedding party about the cancellation, everyone was supportive. Except one bridesmaid who (used to be) my husband’s friend. She went ballistic,” user Skibooper wrote on Sunday.

The irate bridesmaid allegedly had her husband reach out to say the couple made a “massive mistake” and proceeded by hurling insults and threats at the bride, which ultimately shocked the newlyweds, since the bridal salon they worked with is issuing refunds for returned dresses.

BRIDE-TO-BE GAINS WEIGHT IN LOCKDOWN, DEMANDS SISTER PAYS FOR ALTERATIONS

“We told her the bridal shop was doing refunds and bending their return policy because of current situations but she is DEMANDING money,” the user anonymous user wrote. “I have no idea why she has reacted this way. There had never been bad blood between the two of us in the past and I tried my best to be friends with her over the four years I have known her.”

The Reddit user also shared that her husband spoke with the bridesmaid and reiterated that the dress can be returned, which would be the preferable course of action since they didn’t want to see her “turning a profit” on their canceled wedding.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

However, the bridesmaid is reportedly claiming she will take the bride to civil court if she is not paid the $140.

“I refuse to give her the money because I know it can be returned,” Skibooper wrote in conclusion. “This whole situation is so trashy and makes me feel gross. I tried to be responsible by not having a large gathering and now I am being harassed and threatened by someone I didn’t know had an issue with me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some Reddit users have theorized that the bridesmaid may have altered, already worn or damaged her dress in the post’s reply thread.

Others have questioned whether the bridesmaid is struggling financially and could be using this opportunity to make some money back.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In response to the query, Skibooper wrote, “She and her husband have issues with employment, even before COVID and they also have a baby. So, I do feel bad for that reason. But my husband and I have both walked her through how to make the return and it seems like she is intentionally waiting for the window of return to end.”