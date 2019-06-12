Wedding photographer, bride offer reward after photos from ceremony are lost

A picture may be worth 1,000 words, but a lost wedding album is apparently worth $1,000.

A Colorado couple who celebrated their wedding at Crater Lake last weekend is offering a $1,000 reward after their friend and wedding photographer, Lenzi Holmes, lost the box of SD cards that contained all of the photos from the ceremony and reception.

Holmes reportedly did not realize she was missing the cards until after she got to Denver International Airport to fly home to Texas. She immediately left the airport and retraced her steps looking for them, KDVR reported.

Holmes, who had been staying at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Denver, visited and called all of the locations she was at after the wedding, but was unable to locate the photos.

The woman said in a lengthy Facebook Live video that the stress of misplacing the cards was so intense she suffered a panic attack.

“I went from screaming and crying to going into the bathroom and throwing up, and just sitting and rocking and just praying that God would take me home because I didn’t want to go through this,” Holmes said.

Holmes was dreading telling the bride, Kacie Sanford, about what had happened, but she was not prepared for Sanford’s reaction.

"Shes just the sweetest person that can be and I told her sometimes it happens. I'm not angry with you. It sucks," Sanford said to KDVR.

"Her response was it's just pictures. You're my friend. I love you and that`s what matters," added Holmes.

Though the pair are still hopeful that they will be discovered and returned. If anyone has any information, Lenzi Holmes at H&G Photography is urging people to contact her.

In the meantime, Sanford said she’s enjoying the one professional photo she was able to get of that day.

"I'm like, if I have one and it's this one, we can use that. It's beautiful," she said to KDVR.