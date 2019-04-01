Bride demands more money after guest gives her ‘miserly gift’

This bride’s got expensive taste — and wants her guests to know it.

A wedding guest in Australia was allegedly ridiculed by a bride after giving a gift that was apparently not expensive enough.

“I’ve just been hung up on by an ex-friend whose wedding was a few weekends ago,” the woman claims in a post on an online forum, the Mirror reported.

“She had a beautiful wedding, lots of guests, lots of wine and food. There were even fireworks when she and her new husband left – via yacht – to go on their honeymoon,” the woman wrote, Mirror reported.

However, the lavish wedding came with a large price tag – $250 per person, the guest reported – and the guests were apparently expected to match that with equally expensive gifts.

“She told me the cost of having me and my husband at the wedding was far more than the miserly gift we gave her,” the woman claimed the bride said, before reportedly demanding “another $300 cash” to make up for the cost of their attendance.

The guest reportedly wrote that she and her husband gifted the newlyweds $200 in cash and a $75 “designer candle” that the bride had specifically requested — which the bride didn’t consider “a real gift.”

“She didn’t consider the candle a real gift because she ‘can’t do anything with it’ and it wasn’t ‘the big one’ that she wanted. The bigger candle was $150!” the woman wrote in the post, before stating she “couldn’t afford” the larger sized candle.

The woman claimed the bride continued to “nag at me for five minutes because I was speechless,” before hanging up on her and ending their friendship.

The guest seemed to get various feedback supporting the bride’s feelings that guests are expected to give gifts based on the cost of the wedding. In her post, the woman offered an edit, stating she was “from Australia and it’s not common to give gifts that relate to the cost of you attending the wedding.”

“[Today I learned] that is normal in some cultured, but it’s not been a thing I’ve encountered. $200 is a lot of money for the average person to give here.”