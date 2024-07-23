Breaching whale capsizes boat after landing on top of it off New Hampshire, shocking video shows

Shocking video showed a whale breaching out of the water in Portsmouth Harbor in New Hampshire Tuesday morning and overturning a boat after it landed on the vessel.

The video, taken from a nearby boat, showed there were at least two people onboard.

Colin, 16, and Wyatt Yager, 19, of Maine, were fishing on the other boat in the harbor when the whale breached. After catching the moment on video, they rushed to help the distressed boaters, WMTW-TV reported.

SHARKS TEST POSITIVE FOR COCAINE OFF BRAZIL'S COAST

The brothers told the station one of the men jumped from the boat while the other wasn’t able to, but he swam to the surface quickly.

Neither man was injured, according to local reports.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that neither of the boaters were hurt, and the whale also appeared to be unharmed by the incident, according to WBTS-TV.

MASSIVE HUMPBACK WHALE MYSTERIOUSLY WASHES UP ON BEACH

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Coast Guard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whales are common in New Hampshire waters, especially between June and August, and a whale — possibly the one that breached over the boat — was seen in the same area before it happened.