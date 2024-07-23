Expand / Collapse search
Breaching whale capsizes boat after landing on top of it off New Hampshire, shocking video shows

Whales are common in New Hampshire waters, especially between June and August

Brie Stimson
The whale landed on top of the boat in Portsmouth Harbor on Tuesday, but no one was injured, according to reports. (Credit: Colin Yager /TMX)

Shocking video showed a whale breaching out of the water in Portsmouth Harbor in New Hampshire Tuesday morning and overturning a boat after it landed on the vessel. 

The video, taken from a nearby boat, showed there were at least two people onboard. 

Colin, 16, and Wyatt Yager, 19, of Maine, were fishing on the other boat in the harbor when the whale breached. After catching the moment on video, they rushed to help the distressed boaters, WMTW-TV reported.

whale breaching over boat

Shocking video showed a whale breaching out of the water in Portsmouth Harbor in New Hampshire Tuesday morning and landing on a small boat. (Colin Yager /TMX )

The brothers told the station one of the men jumped from the boat while the other wasn’t able to, but he swam to the surface quickly. 

Neither man was injured, according to local reports. 

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that neither of the boaters were hurt, and the whale also appeared to be unharmed by the incident, according to WBTS-TV.  

Boat capsizing

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Coast Guard. 

Boat on its side

Whales are common in New Hampshire waters, especially between June and August, and a whale — possibly the one that breached over the boat — was seen in the same area before it happened.  