Boy who made Meghan Markle’s macaroni necklace now selling similar necklaces for charity

If you’re an admirer of macaroni and Meghan Markle’s fashion sense, boy are you in luck.

Gavin Hazelwood, the 6-year-old boy who gifted Meghan with a handmade macaroni necklace during her and Prince Harry’s royal Australian tour, is now selling his pasta-based creations online and donating the proceeds to charity, Marie Claire is reporting.

Gavin Hazelwood, with help from his family, has launched a website called “I Made You a Necklace,” where customers can go order their own necklaces (for $20 each) and learn more about his charitable efforts.

“I want to be like the Prince and Princess and support charities,” reads a message from Hazelwood posted to the site. “I made more necklaces the same as Meghan’s. If I sell them, I’ll send all the profits to research for stillborn babies. My sister, Clara, was stillborn in 2014 and I don’t want it to happen anymore.”

Interested parties can also donate directly to Hazelwood’s fundraising efforts through the site.

Hazelwood first made news on Oct. 18, after showing up in Melbourne outside the Government House where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were arriving for a formal reception.

Holding a sign reading “I made you a necklace” – and wearing a tiny Qantas pilot’s uniform – Hazelwood caught Meghan’s eye, and she graciously placed the necklace over her head. (She later removed it before entering Government House.)

As of Saturday, Hazelwood’s mother had confirmed to Marie Claire that he had received more than 250 orders from around the world for his handmade necklaces, which are each dipped in gold paint and strung from ribbon.

Additional reporting from Janine Puhak.