Toddler tips over while shoveling snow in adorable viral clip: 'The struggle is real'

The year isn’t starting off great for one tot.

A 14-month-old in Canada got a hard dose of reality on Monday while helping his dad shovel snow in Clarenville, Newfoundland.

In a video uploaded to Facebook by mom Samantha Burke-Balsom, toddler Rory is seen pushing a snow shovel along the driveway in front of the house. However, the tiny boy soon encounters a snag that, if it were to happen to an adult, would throw his whole day off.

While shoveling, Rory hits a hard patch of snow, causing his shovel to stop moving. Seemingly distraught over the slow-down, or rather just caught off-balance, Rory dramatically tips over and lands head-first on the ground.

Though, not to be defeated, his dad comes up right behind him and effortlessly lifts him back onto his feet. Rory grabs his shovel and continues on his path.

"Snow shoveling, the struggle is real," Burke-Balsom wrote on Facebook.

The adorable 8-second clip has been viewed over 20 million times, with many commenters laughing at the little boy’s plight.

“I've watched this 10 times already this morning! Thanks for the laughs!” one person wrote.

“It’s absolutely so funny," another wrote, adding a series of laugh-cry emoji. "Little one, it’s hard I know."

“Omg thats amazing. I can watch it over and over, have to laugh out loud every single time,” someone else commented.