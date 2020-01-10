Man hacks 'Sleeping Beauty' showing with on-screen marriage proposal

Sometimes, true love is right in front of you.

While Disney's “Sleeping Beauty” fell for the prince who awoke her, one of the movie's superfans was recently surprised with a marriage proposal from her boyfriend during a showing of the classic flick.

Last week, Dr. Sthuthi David said “yes” to her longtime beau Lee Loechler, after he popped the question during a rerun of her all-time favorite movie at Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline, Mass. And to the shock of the bride-to-be, Loechler, a filmmaker, worked with Australia-based illustrator Kayla Coombs for six months to create a special new ending of the movie, casting himself as Prince Phillip and David as Princess Aurora, Today reported.

In adorable footage of the big moment – which had amassed over 2.4 million views on YouTube as of Friday morning – a secret camera captured David looking confused from her front-row seat as she watched one the 1959 film’s pivotal scenes.

This time around, the prince kissed the sleeping princess — but he looked a whole lot like Loechler. The animated royal then pulled out a diamond ring, which made the on-screen Princess Sthuthi smile. The real Loechler then took over, expertly catching a real-life ring box thrown from behind the movie screen.

Dropping down on one knee, Loechler asked David to be his wife. The audience, which unbeknownst to David was filled with their friends, family and a few good-natured strangers, clapped and cheered.

"I love you with my whole heart. Including all of its ventricles, atriums, valves,” Loechler said, clarifying to the audience that his partner was a cardiologist. "Sthuthi David, MD, will you live happily ever after with me?"

Overcome with emotion, David said yes, as the film's iconic "Once Upon a Dream" played in the background.

“It's not every day you get to propose to your High School sweetheart,” Loechler later wrote on Instagram.

“The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know completely dumbfounded was knowing we’d get to live happily ever after together," he said.