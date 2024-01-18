Book on prime ministers is returned to English library 44 years late: 'Can anyone top this?'

A library in England insists there are no hard feelings after a book was recently returned 44 years after it was due — and is just glad to have the copy back.

The book, "Great Prime Ministers" by John Whittle, was originally due back at the Essex County library's Tiptree location on June 30, 1979.

It was not returned until 2024, at the Manningtree Library – another branch of the Essex Library Service.

"What an amazing find from staff at Manningtree Library," the Essex Library wrote in an Instagram post on Jan. 14, 2024.

"A customer returned a book that was 44 years overdue!"

Asked the library with a laughing emoji, "Can anyone top this?"

Despite the nearly four-and-a-half decades since the book was due, the library system is just happy it is back.

"Staff at Manningtree Library were pleasantly surprised when this title was returned," a spokesperson for the Essex Library Service told Fox News Digital.

The book was in "surprisingly good condition" for its age, the spokesperson also said.

It also does not seem as if there would be any fines levied against the person who originally checked out the book.

"The customer was encouraged to rejoin and use the library again," said the spokesperson for the Essex Library Service.

Since the late 1970s, the libraries of the Essex Library Service have "changed significantly," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"We now offer everything from e-books and computer facilities to meeting rooms, events and activities for all ages," the spokesperson said.

What has not changed in that time, however, is that "libraries remain at the heart of their communities."

"Library staff are still very happy to give a warm welcome to all new and existing members. So, please visit your local library – the best thing is that it is still free to join," said the spokesperson.

Since the time "Great Prime Ministers" was originally due back at the library, the United Kingdom has had nine additional prime ministers.

So while the book is still in relatively good shape — it is quite out of date for any modern reader.

