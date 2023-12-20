Book checked out in 1934 finally returned to Massachusetts library, accrued over $600 in fines

A book was returned to its library home in Massachusetts- 90 years after it had been checked out. The book accrued over $600 in debt.

The Watertown Free Public Library said in a Facebook post that the book, Hill Towns of Italy by Egerton R. Williams Jr., was checked out Jan. 30, 1934.

The book's journey home took much longer than expected-far surpassing its original two-week loan.

During its 90-year adventure, the book made its way to the nation's capital where it was found by a "far-flung patron" who discovered its rightful home in Greater Boston.

The person who found the book returned it to the public library on a trip up north, the library said.

The nearly century-old book accrued approximately $656, the library said.

"According to the policy pasted inside this book, this patron would owe us [approximately] $656," the post said. "Fortunately for them, we no longer charge late fines!"

The library said that in 1934, the library charged 2 cents for books past their due date.

