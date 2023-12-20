Expand / Collapse search
Books

Book checked out in 1934 finally returned to Massachusetts library, accrued over $600 in fines

The book, 'Hill Towns of Italy,' accrued over $600 in late fines, the library said

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
A book was returned to its library home in Massachusetts- 90 years after it had been checked out. The book accrued over $600 in debt.

The Watertown Free Public Library said in a Facebook post that the book, Hill Towns of Italy by Egerton R. Williams Jr., was checked out Jan. 30, 1934.

The book's journey home took much longer than expected-far surpassing its original two-week loan.

During its 90-year adventure, the book made its way to the nation's capital where it was found by a "far-flung patron" who discovered its rightful home in Greater Boston.

‘BEOWULF’ RETURNED TO PENNSYLVANIA LIBRARY AFTER 54 YEARS, ACCRUED NEARLY $1,000 FINE

library book

The library said its copy of Egerton R. Williams Jr.’s "Hill Towns of Italy" was found by a patron in Washington, D.C., and was recently returned, years after its due back date of Jan. 30, 1934 (Watertown Free Public Library)

The person who found the book returned it to the public library on a trip up north, the library said.

The nearly century-old book accrued approximately $656, the library said. 

NEW YORK LIBRARY RECEIVES AN OVERDUE BOOK NEARLY 90 YEARS LATER

"According to the policy pasted inside this book, this patron would owe us [approximately] $656," the post said. "Fortunately for them, we no longer charge late fines!"

The library said that in 1934, the library charged 2 cents for books past their due date.

page from returned library book

The book was due back to the Watertown Free Public Library on Jan. 30, 1934. (Watertown Free Public Library)

A Pennsylvania library recently revealed that a copy of Chauncey Brewster Tinker's classic "Beowulf" was recently returned after being checked out 54 years earlier.

returned library book

The Watertown Free  Public Library said that someone found the book in Washington D.C. and returned it to the Greater Boston library. (Watertown Free Public Library)

According to the Sewickley Public Library, the 54-year overdue book had accrued nearly $1,000 in fines under the 5-cent-per-day policy of the late 1960s.

"In reality, we would have charged the cost of this item since it's been gone so long. That means the borrower would owe … $0.98, which is how much it cost to purchase the title in the 1920s," the social media post said.

