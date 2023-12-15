'Beowulf' returned to Pennsylvania library after 54 years, accrued nearly $1,000 fine

A Pennsylvania public library revealed a very old and very overdue copy of Chauncey Brewster Tinker's classic Beowulf that had accrued almost $1,000 in fines.

In an Instagram post, the Sewickley Public Library said that the classic epic has been checked out since 1969 and was just returned last month.

The 54-year overdue book had accrued nearly $1,000 in fines under the 5-cent-per-day policy of the late 1960s.

"In reality, we would have charged the cost of this item since it's been gone so long. That means the borrower would owe....$0.98, which is how much it cost to purchase the title in the 1920s," the social media post said.

PURPORTED EARLIER VERSION OF DA VINCI'S 'MONA LISA' WOWS ART LOVERS AFTER GOING ON DISPLAY

The post noted that the library has since gone fine-free, so whoever borrowed Beowulf and forgot to return it does not need to worry about the hefty fee.

"As long as library users return borrowed items, their account will be cleared, and they can continue to check out materials to their heart's content," the library said.

Although the library saved the culprit a lot of money- they reminded the community to return overdue books.

ADVENT IS A TIME TO SLOW DOWN, REFLECT ON THE GIFT OF ‘PRESENCE,’ URGES TEXAS FAITH LEADER

"Let this be a reminder that it's never too late to return those overdue items!" the library said.

The Sewickley Public Library said that it's "really incredible" to have the book returned to it's proper home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



"As we celebrate our library's enduring 150 year history, it is a really incredible to have a part of it return during this celebratory year to add to our library's continuing story," the library said.