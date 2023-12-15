Expand / Collapse search
'Beowulf' returned to Pennsylvania library after 54 years, accrued nearly $1,000 fine

The Pennsylvania library said that the copy of Beowulf was 54-years overdue

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A Pennsylvania public library revealed a very old and very overdue copy of Chauncey Brewster Tinker's classic Beowulf that had accrued almost $1,000 in fines.

In an Instagram post, the Sewickley Public Library said that the classic epic has been checked out since 1969 and was just returned last month.

The 54-year overdue book had accrued nearly $1,000 in fines under the 5-cent-per-day policy of the late 1960s.

"In reality, we would have charged the cost of this item since it's been gone so long. That means the borrower would owe....$0.98, which is how much it cost to purchase the title in the 1920s," the social media post said.

Beowulf

A Pennsylvania library revealed a copy of Chauncey Brewster Tinker's classic Beowulf was recently returned after being checked out 54 years earlier. (Sewickley Public Library via Instagram)

Inside the overdue library book Beowulf

The Pennsylvania library shared pictures of the long overdue book in an Instagram post. (Sewickley Public Library)

The post noted that the library has since gone fine-free, so whoever borrowed Beowulf and forgot to return it does not need to worry about the hefty fee.

"As long as library users return borrowed items, their account will be cleared, and they can continue to check out materials to their heart's content," the library said.

Inside the overdue library book Beowulf

Beowulf at the Sewickley Public Library was last taken out on Jan. 27, 1969. (Sewickley Public Library)

Although the library saved the culprit a lot of money- they reminded the community to return overdue books.

"Let this be a reminder that it's never too late to return those overdue items!" the library said. 

Inside cover of Beowulf

Beowulf is an Old English epic poem. (Sewickley Public Library)

The Sewickley Public Library said that it's "really incredible" to have the book returned to it's proper home.

"As we celebrate our library's enduring 150 year history, it is a really incredible to have a part of it return during this celebratory year to add to our library's continuing story," the library said.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.