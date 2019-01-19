Boo, the famous social media dog, dies of a broken heart, his owners say

Social media’s furriest star, Boo, who was often dubbed the “world’s cutest dog,” has passed away. He was 12.

The Pomeranian garnered a large following on Facebook over the years and even had his own book, “Boo: The Life of the World’s Cutest Dog.” Boo’s Facebook page had over 16 million followers.

His owners made the announcement on his Facebook page Friday saying their beloved pet died and will be joining his companion, Buddy.

EGG THAT BEAT OUT KYLIE JENNER FOR MOST-LIKED INSTAGRAM POST RECOGNIZED BY THE AMERICAN EGG BOARD

“Our family is heartbroken, but we find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort,” the statement read.

Boo’s owners said he “started to show signs of heart issues” after Buddy, his friend, died in 2017.

“We think his [Boo’s] heart literally broke when Buddy left us,” the statement read. “He hung on and gave us over a year. But it looks like it was his time, and I’m sure it was a most joyous moment for them when they saw each other in heaven.”

DOG TEACHES HERSELF TO SKATEBOARD, VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Boo’s owners thanked his fans for “following along on [Boo and Buddy’s] adventures over the past 10 years.”

“They sure had a LOT of fun,” the statement concluded.