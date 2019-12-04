Blogger celebrates breast implant removal with warning: 'Grass isn’t always green with bigger boobs'

A blogger celebrating the one-year anniversary since she removed her breast implants is warning women of the potential dangers before deciding to go under the knife.

Sia Cooper, who blogs about motherhood and fitness, took to Instagram on Wednesday to commemorate her implant removal. Her breast enhancements deteriorated her health, she told her more than 1.1 million followers, and now she wants other women to beware.

“I cannot believe it’s been one freaking year since I removed my breast implants,” Cooper captioned a photo of herself holding up the former implants. “Last year, I found myself on what honestly felt like the verge of death. I was 29 feeling like I was trapped in an 80 year old’s body.”

The mother of two listed a number of health defects she experienced with her breast implants, including weight gain, body pains, energy deficiency, hair loss and autoimmune symptoms.

After consulting doctors and getting no answers and negative blood test results, Cooper said she “decided to consider the two large foreign objects inside of my body.”

“I took a gamble and chose to remove them,” she said.

Within days, Cooper said she saw improvements to her body and overall health. After seven years, she said, she could breathe properly. Soon she was able to reach her desired weight loss goal and got back the energy of a 20-year-old.

“Within a year, most of my symptoms are either gone or improved,” Cooper said.

The blogger warned women to stay informed and do their research before deciding to get breast implants, which she pointed out could potentially cause cancer, according to an FDA report.

“The cosmetic surgery is a billion [dollar] industry that preys on the insecurities of women,” she said.

“Removing my implants has taught me to [love] myself and my body more than ever," she added. “I mean, the grass isn’t always green with bigger boobs.”