Blogger's hack for tucking sweater into skirts stuns: 'You're a fashion sorceress'

A fashion blogger’s hack for tucking a chunky sweater over a skirt is such a genius move, you may never dress the same way again.

Jess With Less stunned her more than 84,000 Instagram followers when she shared her simple, yet apparently little-known trick on how to rock a large knit top without a sloppy result.

First, you grab a belt and put it over your sweater. Then you pull the top up until it’s almost, but not quite, all the through. The fashion hack gives off the illusion of a perfectly positioned sweater top.

In a video, Jess shows a step-by-step of her how-to approach to a clean crop.

“You want to grab a belt - grab one that’s kind of similar in color to the sweater,” she says. “Then tie it. Somewhat tight but not too tight, because you want to have room to breathe.”

“Then you’re just going to pull it out and up,” she added. “Pretty much as close as you can get it, without having to pull it up too much, because obviously you don’t want to pull it through all the way.”

The finished result is every fashionista’s dream.

The clever fashion hack can also be used for a jumper, or even turning a summer dress into winter-like attire.

Jess’ belt method was a hit with her followers.

“Wow this is genius!” one Instagram follower commented. “I just recently moved from FL to NYC and looking for any and all ways to make my warm weather clothes work in the cold.”

“Mind blowing! Totally doing this,” another person commented. “This makes pieces in my wardrobe so much more versatile!”

Another follower called her a “fashion sorceress.”

“I needed this. So much,” they said.