What should I wear to a black-tie wedding? A guide for guests attending event with formal dress code

There are many different dress codes a couple can ask guests to follow for their wedding day. As a guest, this can get confusing with a fear of being either overdressed or undressed for the event.

If you've been invited to a black-tie wedding, you'll want to dress your best.

Looking too dressed up shouldn't really be of concern, as the only other dress code more formal than black tie is white tie.

With so many different dress codes, from cocktail to casual and even weddings asking guests to dress to a certain theme, you may find yourself concerned that your outfit doesn't fit the bill.

If you need more information about a wedding dress code, the first place to look is the couple's wedding website. Many couples add pictures to their website to help inspire outfits worn by guests.

If the couple doesn't provide clarity on their website or doesn't have one at all, another thing you can do is send your outfit to someone in the bridal party to ask for their input on whether it's appropriate to wear.

You may find that your invitation says "black-tie optional," which loosens up the dress code a bit, but a formal atmosphere should still be expected.

So, what exactly should you wear to a black-tie wedding?

Read on to learn more.

No, you do not have to wear black to a black-tie wedding, but you can.

Traditionally, darker colors such as black, gray or navy are worn at black-tie events.

Since black tie doesn't refer to the color, you can typically wear a color besides darker tones if you'd like, but try to stay away from loud, bold patterns that likely won't fit the couple's desired theme.

Of course, also avoid wearing white.

If you are thinking about wearing a different color, check the couple's wedding website to see the types of colors they want guests to wear.

An evening gown is perfect for a black-tie wedding. A floor-length gown displays elegance.

To accessorize, bring out the diamonds and pearls. A long pair of earrings or a shimmering necklace complimenting the neckline of your dress is perfect for an event such as this.

As for hair and makeup, anything that pairs nicely with your attire is fair game. If you are wearing long earrings, wear your hair in a classic slicked back ponytail or curled low bun in order to display your jewelry.

If the wedding is during a warmer month, wearing your hair up may be the most suitable option to help keep you cool.

It's also perfectly acceptable to wear your hair down if you prefer.

Men are expected to wear a tuxedo to a black-tie wedding.

A nice white button-down shirt should be worn underneath the dinner jacket, with a bow tie, a pocket square and cuff links to finish off the look.

Suspenders are an accessory that can be added to the look at a black-tie event.

If you don't own a tuxedo, you can always rent one for the wedding you're attending.

That said, if you have a lot of formal events coming up, it may be more bang for your buck to buy one that you can wear to all the events you have in the near future.

