Black Friday breakdown: Average shopper to spend $500-plus, likely on clothes and electronics

The average Black Friday shopper plans on spending over $500 this year, according to new research.

The fascinating new statistic emerged in a new study examining the upcoming shopping holiday and found the average American thinks they’ll spend $520 this Black Friday.

The survey, conducted by Slickdeals, polled 2,000 Americans on all-things Black Friday and found that not only is Black Friday still thriving, but over half of us will be hitting the stores that day.

So what’s at the top of Black Friday shopping lists this year? Clothes (53 percent), a laptop or computer (47 percent), and a TV (37 percent) are the most coveted items, per usual.

But most people may not be buying those items for themselves. In fact, 33 percent of Americans say they’ll only be shopping for others come Black Friday.

Respondents also said they’d endure traveling to three different stores just to find the products they have their eye on.

But one in five easy-going Americans say they’d rather avoid the stores and shop online from the comfort of their own homes on Cyber Monday.

During the Black Friday season, sometimes Americans are forced to choose: Thanksgiving dinner or shopping for great deals — and it’s not easy. In fact, the average American said they would leave their Thanksgiving dinner to buy an item that was 44 percent off retail price.

“With 80 percent of Americans saying they have shopped during Black Friday, it’s clear that consumers still view it as an opportune time to shop,” said Slickdeals CEO Josh Meyers.

Americans would go to even more incredible lengths for a good deal, according to the results.

In fact, one in five Americans would eat only oatmeal for two weeks straight if it meant they could get a new, flat-screen TV for half off. For the same deal, nearly one in ten Americans (8 percent) would endure a year-long cold illness.

For a free TV, one in ten Americans said they’d happily cast themselves away on a deserted island, fending for themselves for a whole week, while another one in ten would put themselves on house arrest for a year.

“Consumers appear geared up to spend strongly again this holiday season with an average budget of $520, but at the same time, 43 percent plan to research deals in advance, indicating the importance consumers place on finding a great deal,” said Meyers.