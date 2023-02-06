Make a list of the best diet changes to help cut heart disease during American Heart Month

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, affecting millions of families every year.

However, small changes in an individual's diet everyday diet may help reduce the risks of the fatal disease. Permanent factors such as family history, sex or age may also contribute to the risk of developing cardiovascular health issues.

In February, U.S. health facilities and experts celebrate American Heart Month to promote heart disease awareness and treatment.

EDUCATE YOURSELF ABOUT HEART DISEASE AND PARTICIPATE IN WEAR RED DAY DURING FEBRUARY, AMERICAN HEART MONTH

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that one person loses his or her life every 34 seconds due to a heart-related disease.

In 2020, nearly 700,000 Americans died from a cardiovascular disease, with an estimated heart attack occurring in the country approximately every 40 seconds.

Moreover, the U.S. health care industry spends hundreds of billion annually to treat cardiovascular diseases.

Lifestyle habits are one of the most important factors in determining whether an individual is at risk of heart disease.

Some lifestyle risk factors include physical inactivity, excessive alcohol consumption, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, smoking and high blood cholesterol. Diet is paramount in reducing these leading lifestyle that so often leads to heart disease.

Eat more fruits and vegetables Reduce your sodium intake Consume more whole grains Cut unhealthy fats.

1. Eat more fruits and vegetables

Fruit and vegetables are the backbone of a healthy diet designed to avoid cardiovascular illnesses and reduce weight. These foods also provide an abundant amount of vitamins and minerals along with a large amount of dietary fiber.

If an individual is mainly struggling with high-calorie intake, fruits and vegetables are one of the best alternatives to keep someone hungry while preventing cardiovascular disease.

Incorporating fruits and vegetables into your daily diet may be easier by consuming healthy recipes such as fruit bowls, salads, vegetable stir-fry, plant-based smoothies and oat cereal with fruits.

A study conducted by Harvard University on the best practices to reduce heart disease found that individuals with diets balanced by fruits and vegetables had a 31% lower risk of heart disease and a 33% lower risk of diabetes,

2. Reduce your sodium intake

Limiting the amount of sodium you consume in your daily diet can relieve high blood pressure, one of the major factors that lead to heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases.

Sodium is often found in foods with high amounts of salt such as red meat, packaged snacks, canned goods and fast-food meals. The American Heart Association claims that an average adult should not have more than a teaspoon of salt a day, or 2,300 milligrams.

Eating fresh foods and making homemade soups may also contribute to a reduced salt intake.

One of the biggest opportunities an individual has to reduce salt intake occurs in the kitchen.

While cooking, people should avoid baked goods and use less salt in order to season poultry, meat and other dishes. Moreover, eating fresh foods and making homemade soups may also contribute to a reduced salt intake.

An appropriate alternative to sodium would be higher consumption of potassium-rich foods to lower the risk of heart disease. Typically, foods with a large amount of potassium are found in low-fat dairy, fruits, vegetables and legumes.

3. Consume more whole grains

Fiber is a crucial element, along with other nutrients, to reduce the risks of heart disease by regulating blood pressure.

You can boost your body's fiber intake by increasing the amount of whole grain you consume on a daily basis. However, some grain products should be limited or avoided entirely, such as white bread, muffins, frozen waffles, doughnuts, biscuits, cakes and pies.

Whole-grain products such as oatmeal, whole-grain pasta and high-fiber cereal are good substitutes for a balanced heart healthy daily diet.

4. Cut unhealthy fats

The best way to avoid unhealthy fats is to cut red or processed meats from your overall diet as well as avoid refined carbohydrates such as mashed potatoes and pizza.

These fats can be supplemented by poultry, fish including salmon, nuts and vegetable oils.

In addition, individuals may also lower their intake of unhealthy fats by consuming dairy alternatives or low-fat dairy products. In terms of cooking, it is recommended that individuals grill, bake, steam or poach their food rather than frying or roasting.