Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale: 12 must-see electronic deals

Get the holiday season started with a jump start on savings during Best Buy's 2024 48-Hour Flash Sale, which begins today and runs through Oct. 9. The sale features top deals on TVs, gaming devices, laptops, monitors and more. Not only are these items often the most wanted gift on a wish list, but they're also huge in helping people host and celebrate throughout the season.

Here are the top deals you want to shop for:

Laptops

Headphones

Original price: $449.99

Grab this easy-to-use workhorse laptop for $200 off the regular price. Hewlett Packard's 15.6-inch touch-screen laptop with Intel Core i3 and 8 gigabytes of memory can handle everyday tasks smoothly and efficiently.

Original price: $319

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is a user-friendly laptop for everyday tasks. It has a long battery life, a lightweight design and powerful performance.

Original price: $1,099

Get this Apple 13-inch MacBook Air on sale for thin and light hardware that features a silent fanless design. It has a Retina display for sharp text and vibrant colors and up to 18 hours of battery life. It also has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, a Backlit Keyboard and Touch ID.

Original price: $699.99

Get a laptop and a tablet in the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Intel Evo Laptop. This laptop is fast and features a large display with military-grade durability. It also has distortion-free sound, an all-day fast-charging battery and a quick-charging stylus.

AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS: 12 EARLY ELECTRONIC DEALS THAT ARE TOO GOOD TO MISS

Original price: $349

Best Buy has the latest Apple iPad model on sale. The 10th generation tablet computer has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected and get things done.

Original price: $229.99

The Samsung - Galaxy Buds2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds produce fantastic bass depth and clarity. They support Bluetooth 5.3 and have improved noise isolation performance.

Original price: $249.99

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 features pro-level active noise cancelation, clinical-grade hearing aid capability and active hearing protection. They come with multiple ear tips and can provide up to six hours of listening time.

Original price: $99.99

These JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds are designed for DJs and feature a sleek black color. They can deliver 40 hours of JBL Pure Bass Sound. Plus, they feature Ambient Aware and TalkThru technology, which lets you hear more from your surroundings without pausing your music. You can chat with those around you without removing your headphones.

Original price: $349.99

Sony's WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones deliver good sound quality, have a built-in mic and are optimized for Alexa and Google Assistant.

Original price: $599.99

The TCL 55-inch Class Q7 Q-Class QLED 4K HDR Smart TV with Google TV features incredible contrast and black uniformity with local dimming enabled. It also has four HDMI ports and supports Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri.

Original price: $2,799.99

The Hisense 85-inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED 4K UHD QLED Google TV is a great TV for a great price. Reviewers love this TV for its greater contrast and brightness than traditional LED. It also has Quantum Dot Color, Anti-Glare Low Reflection panel technology and up to Peak Brightness 3000.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $2,699.99

This Samsung - 65" Class QN90D Series Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV has better contrast, brighter highlights and a faster response time than the previous model.