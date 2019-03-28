Beauty brand launches ‘world’s first’ perfume you can draw with

It’s a perfume you can see.

AMKIRI, a new beauty brand that just launched last Thursday (aka International Fragrance Day), infuses unisex scents into ink that you can apply to your skin.

Founder and creator Shoval Shavit Shapiro studied design in Tel Aviv and Berlin, and worked with a chemist and cosmetics expert, Aliza, who also just happens to be her mother, on creating the AMKIRI Visual Fragrance.

“There’s no better way to express your individuality than by using your body as your most personal piece of art,” Shapiro tells Vogue. “We want to empower individuals with this multi-sensory form of self-expression.”

The fragrance ink comes in two different wand widths: “The Wand & Stencils” ($60) has a wide brush for easy stencil application. The “Freehand Wand” ($50) features a fine tip — ideal for the more talented individuals — that allows for the creation of one-of-a-kind designs.

Body art aromas run the gamut from spearmint and spicy ginger to juniper berry and “whispers of earthy musk and cedar wood.”

The ink comes in charcoal or white shades, lasts up to 12-plus hours and is hypoallergenic, vegan, water and sweat resistant, and alcohol- and cruelty-free.

Could this be the future of fragrance?

