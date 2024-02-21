From Italy to Turkey, explore beautiful churches around the world

In every corner of the globe, beauty meets divine devotion in the form of churches.

These stunning creations are a representation of the faith and creativity humans can bring to the table.

From Italy to Turkey, read on for a list of 10 beautiful churches around the world.

AMERICA'S MOST BEAUTIFUL CHURCHES FROM ST. PATRICK'S CATHEDRAL IN NYC TO THORNCROWN CHAPEL IN ARKANSAS

Located in the heart of Vatican City, St. Peter's Basilica is a Renaissance masterpiece designed by Michelangelo and other eminent architects.

"The church we know today was not actually the original St. Peter’s Basilica. The original was built in the 4th century by Emperor Constantine, who was the first Christian emperor in Rome. However, the building slowly deteriorated and by the Renaissance period was a crumbling landmark," reads Vatican City Tours.

'IN GOD WE TRUST' ESSENTIAL TO AMERICA'S FUTURE AS NATIONAL FAITH APPEARS TO WANE, SAYS WASHINGTON PASTOR

Beyond the art and a majestic dome, the basilica offers a profound spiritual journey, inviting pilgrims and visitors to experience the splendor where faith and art converge in perfect harmony.

In Barcelona, Spain, the Sagrada Família was crafted by Antoni Gaudí in 1882.

Inside, visitors will find vibrant stained-glass suffuses the interior with a celestial radiance. Gaudí's genius, evident in forms and nature-inspired motifs.

Located at the end of a vibrant city street adorned with cafés and shops, the towering cathedral seems plucked from an animated fantasy.

Its intricate design, featuring gargoyles, monsters and unconventional columns deviate from the typical right-angle-to-the-floor norm.

DURING LENT, FASTING SHOULD BE ‘PERSONAL,’ INSISTS FAITH LEADER: 'IT'S BETWEEN YOU AND GOD'

The Sagrada Família stands not only as a structure but also embodies Barcelona's cultural and spiritual richness.

Today, more than 140 years after the laying of the cornerstone, construction continues on the Basilica, reads the Sagrada Família website.

Notre-Dame Cathedral, commonly known as Notre Dame, stands as a profound symbol of history and faith on the eastern side of Île de la Cité, an island nestled in the Seine River within the 4th arrondissement of Paris, France.

A symbol of French Gothic architecture, The Notre-Dame Cathedral enchants with its majestic façade and breathtaking stained-glass windows.

"Constructed between the 12th and 14th centuries, Notre Dame de Paris has borne witness to countless historical events, wars, and revolutions," reported by friendsofnotredamedeparis.org.

The cathedral's history, spanning from its medieval origins to the tragic fire and the ongoing restoration efforts, adds layers to its enduring allure.

Each chapter in its story contributes to the cathedral's rich history, making it a symbol of resilience, cultural heritage and a testament to the collective efforts dedicated to its preservation and renewal.

CHRISTIANS SHOULD TAKE A 'SPIRITUAL INVENTORY' DURING LENT, URGES FAITH LEADER AND AUTHOR

The Notre Dame Cathedral is expected to reopen in December 2024 following the devastating fire in April 2019, as Fox News Digital reported previously.

The colorful and whimsical St. Basil's Cathedral on Moscow's Red Square is a visual feast.

Built in the 16th century, this iconic Russian Orthodox cathedral features colorful onion domes, intricate patterns and a unique design that is a part of the rich history and culture of the region.

DURING LENT, THE LITANY OF HUMILITY HELPS CHRISTIANS RECOGNIZE HOW THEY CAN BE MORE LIKE JESUS

Each dome is adorned with vivid hues, creating a visually striking and harmonious ensemble. St. Basil's Cathedral is not only a place of worship, but also a symbol of Russia's cultural identity, drawing visitors from around the world.

Westminster Abbey in London, with its Gothic architecture and impressive spires, has been the site of numerous royal coronations, weddings and burials, making it a central part of the country's monarchy.

The interior of Westminster Abbey boasts stunning stained-glass windows, intricate stone carvings and the famous Poets' Corner, honoring literary figures.

As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Westminster Abbey stands as a testament to centuries of British culture, spirituality and monarchy, according to the Westminster Abbey website.

Originally a Byzantine cathedral, then an Ottoman mosque, and now a museum, Hagia Sophia showcases a unique blend of Christian and Islamic architectural elements from its grand dome, mosaics and majestic interior.

The structure's significance lies not only in its architectural brilliance, but also in its role as a reflection of Istanbul's cultural and religious evolution.

Cologne Cathedral, situated in the heart of Cologne, Germany, is a great example of Gothic architecture.

The imposing structure, adorned with intricate details and towering spires, captivates visitors.

Its interior houses stained-glass windows, ornate chapels and sacred relics, creating a sense of reverence.

The cathedral's history, dating back to the 13th century, adds to its mystique, making it a must-visit landmark for those exploring the cultural and religious heritage of Cologne, says the UNESCO World Heritage Convention.

Italy's largest cathedral, the Duomo di Milano, is a masterpiece adorned with sculptures and spires.

"The construction of the Duomo of Milan began in 1386 and ended in 1965. It took place in the same location where St. Ambrose basilica was located since the 5th century," reads the Milan Museum website.

In the authentic Gothic style, the interior emerges with a subdued atmosphere with its stained-glass windows and substantial stone columns.

Don't miss the climb up the stairs (or take the elevator) to access the rooftop terraces.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Enveloped by the eerie marble towers of the cathedral, the panoramic vista unfolds, stretching from Milan to the distant peaks of the Alps.

The journey to the celestial Saint Michel d'Aiguilhe Chapel is nothing short of inspiring, mirroring the breathtaking vistas awaiting atop a 269-foot volcanic pinnacle near Le Puy-en-Velay in Auvergne, France.

Ascending 268 stone steps carved into the rocky mount, visitors embark on a pilgrimage through geological wonders, a basalt volcanic plug formed by ancient lava.

Long revered for its sacred aura, the chapel, constructed in 962 A.D., showcases a Medieval masterpiece adorned in multicolored stonework and Islamic-inspired tiled mosaics.

Inside, the uneven rocky foundation adds intrigue to frescoes and a cave-like ambiance.

Wherever you find yourself in Reykjavík, Iceland, it's likely you'll catch sight of the distinctive spire of this remarkably unique concrete edifice.

Soaring to a height of 244 feet, the Church of Hallgrímur, locally known as Hallgrímskirkja, stands as Reykjavík's tallest structure and Iceland's largest church.

When facing it, Hallgrímur takes on the appearance of a jagged arrowhead or a spaceship emerging from the ground.

The architectural concept aims to evoke the untamed beauty of Iceland's natural wonders, such as rugged mountains, volcanic basalt formations and glacial landscapes, according to the Visit Reykjavik website.

"The church is both a parish church and a national sanctuary in Iceland. Its stepped concrete facade is an ode to modernism and a reminder of the Icelandic landscape. The church is named after the 17th-century clergyman Hallgrímur Pétursson, author of Hymns of the Passion," reads the Visit Reykjavik website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Constructed over a span of 30 years, Hallgrímur was finally completed in 1974, sparking considerable debate due to its avant-garde design.