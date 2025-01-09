Baptism of the Lord reveals 4 'key truths' of Jesus' identity and mission

"This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased" (Matthew 3:17).

This verse is from the Gospel of Matthew, one of the three synoptic Gospels in the New Testament of the Bible, and is about the baptism of Jesus Christ — celebrated in the Catholic faith on Jan. 12.

Jesus' baptism "is one of the most pivotal moments in His life, revealing His divine mission, identity and relationship with the Father," David Rives, a Christian author and columnist based in Tennessee, told Fox News Digital.

During the baptism, "the Spirit descended like a dove and the Father's voice proclaimed, 'This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased,'" Rives said.

This line, he said, is "a powerful declaration that resonates across time." It serves to highlight "four key truths about Christ's baptism essential to understanding His identity and mission."

The first of these key truths, Rives said, is Jesus' "identity as the Son of God and the Messiah."

"This declaration not only validates Jesus' identity but also announces to the world that He is the long-awaited Messiah, the Anointed One sent to redeem humanity," he said.

With the baptism of Jesus Christ, He is "revealed as the fulfillment of the prophecies," Rives said.

The second key truth is the "profound humility" of Jesus Christ, said Rives.

"Despite being the sinless Son of God, He chooses to be baptized — an act that, according to the Book of Acts, is symbolic of the washing away of sins," he said. "Even this event was symbolic and prophetic of the indwelling Holy Spirit that is available to believers in Christ."

Jesus was baptized not due to any sin — "but to fulfill all righteousness," Rives said.

"This act sets the tone for His ministry, showing that He came not to be served, but to serve and identify with those He came to save," he said.

Rives said that Jesus "is the King who comes not in grandeur, but in meekness, offering His life for the redemption of all humankind."

Christ's baptism, additionally, marked the start of His public ministry, Rives said – the third key truth.

Prior to this, "Jesus lived a relatively quiet life in Nazareth."

"His baptism, however, signals the start of His mission. At this time, He begins to reveal Himself as the Savior through His teachings, healings, and, ultimately, His sacrifice for the sins of the world," Rives told Fox News Digital.

Jesus' baptism was more than just a ritual, Rives said. It was "a pivotal point where His redemptive work begins, leading to His death and resurrection."

The fourth of these key truths revealed in Christ's baptism, Rives said, is "the fullness of the Godhead presented: The Son is baptized in the Jordan River, the Holy Spirit descends like a dove and the Father's voice speaks from the heavens."

This, he said, is "a powerful scene, revealing God's plan for salvation, as the Father affirms the Son, the Spirit empowers the Son for His mission and the Son humbly submits to the Father's will."

Jesus' baptism is "a beautiful reminder" for Christians as well that they should "work together to present the Good News of the Gospel with the world."

The story of Christ's baptism is a view not only into "the heart of Jesus' ministry, but also the heart of the Gospel itself," Rives said.

"God's incredible love, His redemptive plan and His invitation for us to boldly proclaim our faith in Him – symbolized through the act of baptism," he said.