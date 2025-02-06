Expand / Collapse search
Ban on harmful school lunch ingredients urged by MAHA supporters

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
School lunch box with sandwich, cookies, nuts, fruits and avocado

Arizona House Bill 2164, titled, the Arizona Healthy Schools Act, was introduced by Representative Leo Biasiucci and would ban ultra-processed foods in school lunches. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

LUNCH BREAK – A bill in Arizona that was introduced to ban harmful food additives in school lunches is being urged by MAHA supporters.

STAR RATINGS – The Michelin Guide is expanding into three new areas in Florida this year and will move statewide in 2026. It's the latest effort to broaden the restaurant guide's reach in North America.

HOW MUCH?! – Super Bowl LIX has low-budget establishments like Motel 6 setting prices higher than their usual rates as Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles fans head to New Orleans for the big game.

super bowl hotels

The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET. (Photo by Peter Casey/Getty Images, iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

TEAM MERCH – The Super Bowl is coming up this Sunday. Prepare now with Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles merchandise.

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings.

crossword puzzle split senior man and woman smiling

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.

