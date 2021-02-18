These baby names are most popular among influencers, report says

Some baby names are made for influencing.

That’s at least what one gambling website from Canada is suggesting with its new "Born for Instagram" report.

Analysts at OnlineGambling.ca looked through more than 500 influencer profiles on Instagram to find which names were most popular among internet personas.

Out of those several hundred accounts, researchers found the top five girl names associated with influencing were Hannah, Chloe, Sophie, Sarah and Rebecca.

Hannah and Chloe were the most common with 50 influencer profiles associated with each name. However, both of these name didn’t command the highest number of Instagram followers on average. Instead, the most popular influencers with the names Hannah and Chloe only averaged 1.13 million and 2.4 million followers, respectively.

Meanwhile, two of the other three names in OnlineGambling.ca’s ranking had higher follower counts on average despite being less common than Hannah and Chloe.

The names Sophie, Sarah and Rebecca all tied with 40 influencer accounts associated with each.

But, when putting the three names in ascending order of average follower counts, influencers with the name Rebecca were most followed overall with 5.58 million Instagram followers on average, followed by Sophie with 3.38 million followers on average and Sarah with 1.79 million followers on average.

On the flip side, the top five boy names among influencers were Jamie, Jack, Eric, James and Wayne.

Much like Hannah, the name Jamie was the most common but didn’t command the highest following on Instagram. There were 29 influencer profiles associated with the name Jamie, however the average follower count for these profiles was 9.8 million.

The second most popular name was Jack with 26 influencer accounts that averaged 4 million followers while the third most popular name was Eric with 19 influencer accounts that averaged 327,000. The fourth most popular name among male influencers was James, which had 18 accounts related to the name – but averaged a whopping 25.4 million followers.

Wayne rounds out the top five with 14 influencer accounts associated with the name. Although the name Wayne might not be as common Eric, influencers named Wayne had an average of 702,000 followers on Instagram.

Moreover, OnlineGambling.ca’s report found that some names were better suited for influencers who operate in certain niches.

For example, the top five names seen among gaming influencers were Nick, Jamie, Nate, Brook and Tyler while the top five names seen among fitness influencers were James, Kelsey, Laura, Samantha and Eric.