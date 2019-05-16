ASOS mocked for $40 cat bra that barely covers anything: 'Feline very very uncomfortable'

Hands up if you've ever found a string bikini top that's exactly as comfortable as it is skimpy. Anyone?

By their very nature, this revealing trend isn't exactly designed with practicality in mind - and now ASOS has taken these risque tops to all new extremes with their baffling cat bra.

BRA-INSPIRED BIKINIS SLATED TO BE HOT SUMMER SWIM TREND

And when we say "bra," we really do mean it in the loosest sense of the word.

That's right, the fashion retailer is now selling a cat string top in time for festival season - and the cartoons in question will just about cover your modesty.

Featuring a trendy cross-back design and halterneck top, this bra looks like any other normal skimpy crop from the back.

That is, until you're presented with a cartoon cat flipping the finger at you when the wearer turns around.

Unsurprisingly, the bonkers design caught the attention of fashion parody Instagram account Asbos_Sos who captioned the image: "Got my lucky bra on and feline very very uncomfortable."

One horrified user replied: "This is so bad wtf."

Another added: "Crying at this one."

Meanwhile, a third pointed out how it would make the purrfect "[festival] outfit."

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.