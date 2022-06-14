Arizona man goes viral on TikTok for cooking pizza, burgers in hot car

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Has the inside of your car ever felt like an oven on a hot summer’s day?

Arizona native Joe Brown's car sure has — and he’s taken the saying quite literally.

Brown is going viral on the video-sharing app TikTok for cooking and melting down different food items inside his car — and showing viewers exactly what happens when he does.

We "Arizonans always say, ‘It’s hot enough to cook an egg on the sidewalk,'" he said.

ARIZONA WOMAN TRYING TO RESCUE DOG HELD ONTO TREE IN CANAL FOR 18 HOURS

"So I wanted to take that to another level by putting it inside my car," Brown added during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday morning.

Brown revealed that he’s successfully cooked pancakes, pizza and hamburgers — and even baked a cake in his car, as well as melted down various candies like gummy bears.

Brown said he serves as his own taste tester most of the time, unless he can convince his mother or girlfriend to give his car-bound culinary creations a try.

"When I was cooking on my roof last summer, they didn’t want any part of that," he said.

"But now that it’s in the car, and it gets hotter in the car, they’re more willing to try it."

Brown unveiled his all-new experiment exclusively for Fox News. It involved melting down jellybeans underneath the windshield of his car on Monday.

GRANNY-STYLE SICILIAN PIE RECIPE FROM ARTICHOKE BASILLE'S PIZZA PROMISES CRISP WITH PLENTY OF DOUGH

The temperature in Phoenix on June 13, 2022, reached 113 degrees Fahrenheit — while the inside of Brown’s car hit 225 degrees.

No surprise — the jellybeans completely melted down.

"Tastes like a melted jellybean," he said while chewing the candy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"It’s just crazy to see what the Arizona heat can do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some of Brown’s most viral videos showed him heating up a gummy pizza — that one earned more than 30 million views on TikTok, but the delicacy melted "all over" his dashboard.

Brown currently has 2.2 million TikTok followers and 76.7 million likes.