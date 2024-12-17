Archaeologists uncover golden 'tongues' and 'nails' in ancient Egyptian tomb: 'Remarkable area'

Archaeologists recently discovered unusual artifacts during an excavation in Egypt, including "tongues" and "nails" made of gold.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the finds in a Facebook post on Saturday. The objects were found at the Al-Bahnasa archaeological site, which is located in the Minya Governorate.

Officials estimate that the artifacts date back to the Ptolemaic era, when Macedonian Greeks controlled Egypt from 305 BC to 30 BC. Its dissolution marked the end of Hellenistic Egypt and the beginning of Roman rule.

In a press release translated from Arabic to English, the tourism ministry said that "various amulets and jars" depicting Ra, Isis, Horus and Osiris were found in the tombs, in addition to 13 human tongues made of gold.

The joint archaeological mission, which was carried out by the University of Barcelona and the University of Chicago, also uncovered several Ptolemaic tombs with "colorful engravings and writings," plus other "unique archaeological finds," the tourism ministry said.

"A gold medal of mummies from the Ptolemaic era [were found] as well as a number of ancient Egyptian texts and landscapes….represent[ing] a great addition to the history of the region and highlighting prevailing religious practices in the Ptolemaic era," the statement noted.

"In one of the discovered tombs, two heart scarabs were found in its place inside the mummy, in addition to finding 29 amulets for Ra's pillars, two scarabs of dieities such as Horus, Thoth and Isis, and a combination of the three idols together," the tourism ministry added.

Excavators also found a rectangular stone burial well leading to a tomb with a main hall. There, archaeologists found three chambers in which dozens of mummies lay side by side, indicating an ancient mass cemetery.

"The walls of one of these chambers are decorated with drawings and colored writings representing the owner of the cemetery….and his family members in front of the idols Anubis, Osiris, Horus, Atum and Thoth," the press release described. "The ceiling is also decorated with a painting of the deity Nut, in white on a blue background surrounded by stars and sacred vessels carrying some deities such as Khepri, Atum, and Shara."

Before the most recent discoveries, the archaeological mission also uncovered a number of graves dating back to Greek and Roman times, as well as an ancient Catholic basilica and the Temple of the Osireion.

"The mission will continue its work on the site to uncover more secrets of this remarkable archaeological area," the press release concluded.