Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Digging History

Archaeologists begin restoring ancient temple linked to key Bible figure: 'Reflects greatness'

The Ramesseum is considered 'one of the most important Egyptian temples'

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Ancient Egyptian amulet discovered by 12-year-old girl while hiking on family trip Video

Ancient Egyptian amulet discovered by 12-year-old girl while hiking on family trip

During a family trip near an archaeological site in Hod Hasharon, Israel, Dafna Filshteiner discovered an ancient amulet dating back approximately 3,500 years.

An ancient temple that belonged to an Old Testament pharaoh is being restored by archaeologists in Egypt.

In a Facebook post published Thursday, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced that Ramesses II's temple in the Luxor Governorate, the Ramesseum, will undergo significant restoration work in the new year.

Ramesses II is believed to be the pharaoh who ruled over Egypt in the Book of Exodus. The Egyptian king, whose name is also spelled Ramses, was born in 1303 B.C. and died in 1213 B.C. 

The tourism ministry said the restoration work is being done in collaboration with the National University of Cultural Heritage of Korea. According to Egyptian officials, Ramesses II built the temple to honor Amun-Ra, the Egyptian god of the air, the sun and creation.

METAL DETECTORISTS STUMBLE ACROSS 1,200-YEAR-OLD TREASURE, UNUSUAL CHRISTIAN ARTIFACT IN VIKING GRAVES

Split image of pharoah, ruins of palace

Archaeologists in Egypt are working to restore the Ramesseum, a temple belonging to Ramesses II. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Getty Images)

After an earthquake struck Egypt in 27 B.C., the Ramesseum was left in ruins, but a press release noted that the remnants of the ancient building "indicate that it was a grand temple that reflects the greatness and stature of Ramesses II among the kings."

"The temple is surrounded by a massive mudbrick wall, and its length reaches 180 meters with a width of 66 meters," the statement, which was translated from Arabic to English, said. "It also includes depictions of one of the most important battles led by Ramesses II, the Battle of Kadesh."

ARCHAEOLOGISTS STUMPED BY STRANGE ALIEN-LIKE FIGURINE DATING BACK 7,000 YEARS: 'RAISES QUESTIONS'

Group of men near ruins

Officials hope restoring the ancient temple will "enhance" the tourism experience for visitors. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

The project "aims to understand the methods used by the ancient Egyptians in constructing this pylon, analyzing its inscriptions and comparing them with those in other temples."

"Excavation work around the pylon will attempt to uncover stone blocks that were part of the pylon, in addition to the scientific documentation and recording of these stone blocks, as well as creating a database for the project," the press release noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Additionally, the project involves stabilizing, restoring and returning the stones to their original positions to rebuild the pylon after completing the documentation work."

Man looking at stones

Archaeologists are analyzing the temple's stones to guide the restoration process. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Officials hope the restoration will "enhance the tourism experience for visitors, both Egyptian and foreign, especially for those interested in cultural tourism."

Ramesses II made international headlines last year after archaeologists uncovered an ancient sword belonging to his military in September.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The artifact, found in the Beheira Governorate, was part of a discovery that included "a series of mudbrick architectural units, including military barracks for soldiers and storage rooms for weapons, food, and provisions from the New Kingdom era."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Deals