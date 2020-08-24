AOC shares her beauty routine, Twitter reacts fondly

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared her beauty routine with Vogue Magazine for the fashion and lifestyle publication’s “Beauty Secrets” video series.

The 18-minute video was uploaded to YouTube on Friday and has already garnered more than 1.1 million views and 107,000 likes as of Monday evening.

While sitting in her bathroom, Ocasio-Cortez shared the skincare and makeup products she uses to bring her statement “red lip routine” to life, and her perspectives on self-esteem and a gender-related political phenomenon known as the Pink Tax, which is attributed to a form of price discrimination for women.

The 30-year-old democratic representative achieves her everyday look by prepping her skin with an Estee Lauder toner, an unspecified vitamin C serum, and an Acure moisturizer before adding a Bioré sunscreen that is SPF 50.

For her makeup, she uses concealer, a tinted moisturizer from Nars Cosmetics and an Estee Lauder foundation. She uses a Glossier cream blush and pop star Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty contour stick for a chiseled look. She also uses eye shadows, a crayon liner and mascara to bring out the definition of her eyes.

To get her trademark red lips, she applied liquid lipstick from Stila Cosmetics in the shade “Beso,” which retails for $22.

"Being Latina, this is very much our culture, where we come from,” Ocasio-Cortez told viewers. “I will wear a red lip when I need a boost of confidence."

Ocasio-Cortez’s appearance in Vogue was widely celebrated on social media.

“In case you thought beauty routine and politics don’t belong together you should definitely watch this,” one Twitter user wrote in a post that also complimented how Ocasio-Cortez looks with red lipstick.

Another user tweeted out their approval of Ocasio-Cortez’s vocal support for LGBTQ communities.

“Palette cleanser,” the Twitter user wrote. "@aoc doing her makeup routine while seamlessly articulating how queer, trans, and nonbinary people have shaped society by employing beauty as a means of power and self-identification.”

The U.S. representative also received three black heart emojis from Nars Cosmetics, which she uses as part of her routine, under Vogue’s original tweet for the beauty video.

Representatives at Vogue did not immediately respond to Fox News’ inquiry on whether this is the first time the publication has worked with a U.S. politician on a beauty video.

