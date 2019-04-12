Anti-prom event accidentally promises 'free snakes'

A public library in Texas has hiss-terically apologized for accidentally promising that there would be “free snakes” at an upcoming anti-prom event for local teens, in a tale that has since gone viral.

In recent days, the Pflugerville Public Library announced an “Anti-Prom” event for local high schoolers with a newspaper ad, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

"The theme of the night is 'Fairy tales," and there will be a DJ, snakes and a photo booth,” the release read.

Though library marketing specialist Rose Cobb initially didn’t think the typo would make waves, she was soon surprised with a flood of inquiries regarding whether or not there would be reptiles at the soiree.

"I really didn’t think too much of it,” Cobb told BuzzFeed News — but felt obliged to issue a correction after many people contacted her "asking if we were really going to have snakes.”

"I know it sounds weird — we are kind of forward thinking with our programming, so I figured that this one mistake might actually cause some real confusion in our community," the 33-year-old told the outlet.

On April 8, she took to Facebook to right the situation with a hilarious clarification.

“ATTENTION - there will be no snakes at this Friday's Anti Prom at the library. There was a typo in a local paper that said we will have snakes. We will have snacks. Snacks is what we will have,” the message read.

“Not to say we have anything against snakes. In fact, snakes will be at the library in May during the Teen De-Stressing Day: Reptile Hangout,” it continued. “So, just to summarize: April 12. No snakes. May 22. Yes snakes.”

In the days since, the note has won over 4,400 likes and almost 600 comments to date.

“I think the library's social media crew needs a raise!” one Facebook user applauded.

“Clearly, a Slytherin had a hand in this,” a “Harry Potter” fan joked.

“I’m 50 years old and nearly 1800 miles away, yet I want to attend both these events. Alas,” another commenter agreed.

“Honestly, as a longtime Pflugerville resident, I can’t remember ever being more proud of my town. The retraction is gold, but the anti-prom event is just plain cool,” one fan chimed in.

Though Pflugerville’s library staffers admitted that they never expected the story to go as far and wide as it did, they’re glad the turn of events has helped raise the profile of both the library and the anti-prom event.

"[The story has helped] draw attention to all of the things libraries do, dispel stereotypes about libraries, and make people laugh,” library director Jennifer Coffey told BuzzFeed.

Cobb, too, agreed that the “anti-prom” will be a blast.

“The idea is to create a safe inclusive space without the pressures of a traditional prom. Anti Prom is a safe space for you to dance – or not – the night away, no matter your sexuality, gender identity, beliefs, or any other reason,” she said.